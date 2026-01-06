Previews: HADESTOWN TEEN EDITION by Ovations Repertory Company

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ovations Repertory Company steps boldly into the world of myth, music, and industrial imagination with its production of Hadestown Teen Edition, presented at the Cuban Civic Club on January 24 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

With a cast of 19 performers ages 13 to 19, the production blends the emotional power of the Tony Award-winning musical with the raw energy of a youth ensemble whose vocal strength, technical precision, and emotional depth reflect a maturity beyond their years.

Founder and producer Orlando Peña speaks about the show with a clarity and passion that shape every aspect of the production. “As we all go through life’s journeys and challenges, we grasp onto hope and must persevere to survive and achieve success,” he says.

Hadestown Teen Edition retells the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice through a fusion of folk, jazz, blues, and a gritty industrial aesthetic. Ovations Repertory Company leans into the musical’s steampunk undertones, creating a world where rusted gears, worn leather, and metallic textures echo the grind of Hades’s factory. The setting feels both ancient and futuristic, a place where myth collides with machinery and every choice carries weight.

The musical follows Orpheus, a musician whose songs can shift the world, and Eurydice, a young woman trying to survive in a landscape shaped by scarcity. When Eurydice is drawn into the underworld by the promise of safety, Orpheus embarks on a dangerous journey to bring her home. Hermes guides the audience through the tale, the Fates weave tension into every moment, and the Workers Chorus embodies the relentless rhythm of Hadestown itself.

Danielle Jones, in her directing premiere, says, “Hadestown is such a beautiful and unique show, as it is not afraid to show our human flaws. There are moments of joy, sadness, and self-reflection.”

Peña adds, “Our young adults are at the core of raw emotion making the confusing, difficult decisions about right and wrong. Their feelings are heightened with knowledge or lack of understanding, and Hadestown resonates with their pre-adulthood dreams. It’s a perfect storm of music and drama that ignites their wish to be adults.”

Two of the production’s central performers, Micaiah Tate as Orpheus and Anelie Arenas as Eurydice, anchor the show with performances that capture the innocence of first love and the heartbreak of impossible choices. Their chemistry drives the emotional arc of the musical.

Tate says that Orpheus is his dream role. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to dive into such an expressive and emotional character. Exploring the space between naivety and the resolve that accompanies doing whatever it takes for love has been an incredible journey and one I look forward to bringing audiences into as they dive headfirst into Hadestown.”

Arenas speaks of the emotional weight of the character’s journey. “Eurydice is a dark, intense character shaped by survival and in Flowers, we see her confront that weight of her choices and consequences of her past. I reflected on my own challenges and the moments where difficult decisions defined my path to allow me to bring Eurydice to life on stage,” Arenas explains. “I am honored to portray such a raw and powerful character, alongside the talented cast of Hadestown at Ovations.”

The ensemble deepens the world of the show. Hermes brings urgency and charm. The Fates sharpen the tension. The Workers Chorus creates the pulse of the musical with movement and sound that echo the grind of Hades’s factory. Peña highlights the importance of the ensemble in shaping the production’s physical and emotional landscape.

Peña says, “The enthusiastic and talented cast, with voices and action, is dedicated to delivering a strong, passionate message that is true to the struggles they may be experiencing, as conveyed by the score of Hadestown.”

The Cuban Civic Club will transform into a living, breathing underworld filled with swirling shadows, rising steam, and music that wraps around the audience. Musical director Xander McColley and the live band fuel the journey while choreography and lighting carve out a landscape of danger and desire. With striking costumes and a youth ensemble performing with remarkable vocal strength and disciplined movement, the world of Hadestown emerges with a theatrical sweep that feels larger than the room itself. The production honors the spirit of the original while giving audiences the thrill of watching young performers rise to the challenge of a modern classic.

Peña explains that the set design draws inspiration from vintage industrial aesthetics, creating a distinctive visual atmosphere for the show. He also highlights the crucial role of parent volunteers who worked behind the scenes to help build and shape the world onstage.

Ovations volunteers Mike de’Venau and Raelani Tichenor contributed their expertise and dedication to the set, props, and sound of the musical, while Angie Jones designed the costumes. Howell Forge Design Inc. enhanced the performance space by providing a stage turntable that allows for dynamic scene changes and movement.

Hadestown Teen Edition continues Ovations Repertory Company’s commitment to ambitious, high-quality youth theatre. It offers audiences the chance to witness the next generation of performers stepping into a story that resonates across generations, exploring themes of trust, resilience, and the courage it takes to keep moving forward.

Peña shares, “I hope the audience leaves with a deep sense of control and stands in their own truth.”

Performances will be held on January 24 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Cuban Civic Club, 10905 Memorial Hwy, Tampa. Tickets are $30 and available at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/ovations-dance-repertory-corp/69123550b550e75a5ed3ecd6. For more information about Ovations Repertory Company, visit ovationsdanceoftampa.com.