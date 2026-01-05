Videos: Music Producer Greg Wells Shares Footage From WICKED: FOR GOOD Recording Sessions

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

In a series of new Instagram posts, Wicked music producer Greg Wells has shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the studio recordings of Wicked: For Good. Watch as the band plays snippets from "Thank Goodness" and "No Good Deed," with Stephen Oremus conducting the orchestra during the sessions at Air Studios.

As a writer and record producer, Wells has worked with such artists as John Legend, Taylor Swift, and Celine Dion, and his previous movie musical credits include The Greatest Showman (Grammy Award), In the Heights (Grammy nomination), and Tick, Tick...Boom!

"Thank Goodness"

"No Good Deed"

Wicked: For Good is currently playing in theaters and is also available to rent or purchase on digital platforms. The official soundtrack is also available to stream. As previously reported, the soundtrack features all of the fan-favorite songs from Act 2 of the stage show, along with the two new songs written by songwriter Stephen Schwartz: “No Place Like Home,” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble,” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. Find out everything that's new in the film in our guide here.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters. Listen to the soundtrack here and check out our exclusive conversation with composer John Powell and arranger Stephen Oremus.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Photo Credit: Universal