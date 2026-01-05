Chaka Khan, John Legend & Miles Caton to Perform at Golden Globes Nominees Night

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chaka Khan, multiplatinum artist, and producer John Legend, along with “Sinners” breakout star, Miles Caton, will perform at The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify's Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event, which celebrates the nominees of the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. The newly added performers will join previously announced headlining DJ, Mark Ronson, on Thursday, January 8.

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, Chaka Khan is a ten-time GRAMMY Award-winning performer whose work spans the genres of R&B to jazz, pop, gospel, and classical. She is known for her work in the band Rufus including Stevie Wonder collaborations like “Tell Me Something Good." She also played Sophia in the Broadway production of The Color Purple.

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer who has garnered 13 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and four Emmy Awards, among others. Legend has released eleven celebrated albums over the course of his career and will soon return as a coach on NBC’s The Voice for Season 29. Following the release of the 20th anniversary digital deluxe edition of his Grammy® -winning debut album, Get Lifted—featuring new remixes and collaborations with artists including Tems, Simi, Killer Mike, and Lil Wayne—Legend recently wrapped his “Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour,” bringing his debut album back to the stage.

Mark Ronson is an internationally renowned DJ, OSCAR Winner, and 9x GRAMMY-award winning producer and songwriter. Along with releasing five successful albums under his own name, Ronson’s resume includes production work for some of music’s biggest names, including Amy Winehouse, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Adele, Paul McCartney, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and more. Ronson has contributed to the soundtracks and scores of Barbie, A Star Is Born, Euphoria, and more.

Newcomer Miles Caton made his film debut last year in the box-office hit “Sinners”, nominated for 7 Golden Globes. His breakthrough performance in the film has made him one of Hollywood’s newest shining stars for both his acting and musical abilities. Caton will take to the stage to perform the film’s Golden Globe-nominated song, “I Lied to You”.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will be hosted by acclaimed Golden Globe, GRAMMY and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, and will air on Sunday, January 11, 2026 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Check out the full list of 2026 Golden Globe nominations here.

