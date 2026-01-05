MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN Renewed for a Fifth and Final Season at Paramount+

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mayor of Kingstown, the Paramount+ series led by Jeremy Renner and Tony nominee Edie Falco, has been renewed for an eight-episode fifth and final season. The fourth season, which currently has a 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, finaled on December 28.

In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past. Watch a clip from the ninth episode of the season here.

In addition to Renner and Falco, season four stars BAFTA Award winner Lennie James, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi.

The series is co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. Mayor of Kingstown season four is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series.

The drama series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Parsons/Paramount+