Emma Stone Confirms She Will Not Star as Miss Piggy in New Film: 'Why Would I Play a Literal Star?'

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Emma Stone will be executive producing Cole Escola's new Miss Piggy film alongside Jennifer Lawrence. Just don't expect her to play the Muppet icon.

"First of all, that is the biggest insult to Miss Piggy I've ever heard, and I will not have her name dragged through the mud like that," Stone said to W Magazine when asked if she would be playing the character.

"Why would I play a literal star? She's the greatest. No, of course I'm not playing Miss Piggy. And neither is Jen[nifer Lawrence]. We pale in comparison. Are you out of your mind? Miss Piggy is playing Miss Piggy. She would be storming out right now at the mere suggestion."

Lawrence originally shared the news about the film last November during an appearance on Las Culturistas with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. "I don't know if I can announce this, but I'm just going to. Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole [Escola] is writing it," said The Hunger Games alum at the time.

Lawrence did not provide any further details, but a few days later, she elaborated on the genesis of the project on The Tonight Show, noting that early ideas on the film began during the pandemic amid the cancel culture movement.

"[My friend] was like, 'Miss Piggy is a feminist icon [and] it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled,' Lawrence recalled, clarifying that this is not necessarily the plot of the film, but got the "wheels turning." Lawrence also hopes to appear in the film (but not as Miss Piggy). Watch the full conversation below.

Stone is a two-time Academy Award winner who was most recently seen in Bugonia, Eddington, and Kinds of Kindness. She won her second Oscar for her role as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos highly acclaimed 2023 film Poor Things. She received her first for Damien Chazelle's La La Land in 2016. Stone's sole Broadway credit came in 2014 as Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

