Video: Sadie Sink Talks Joining Lorde on Stage for 'Green Light' Performance





In November, John Proctor Is the Villain star Sadie Sink joined Lorde onstage for a performance of "Green Light" during her London concert. The Stranger Things star danced to the song, which was prominently featured in the Tony-nominated Broadway play, alongside Lorde's vocals.

Sink recently looked back at the experience, admitting that it might have puzzling for those now familiar with the hit play. "I feel it [was] confusing to the people who didn't know the connection between us and the show," Sink admitted during a recent visit to The Tonight Show.

"Like you're at the concert, and it's like 'Why did Lorde just bring out the chick from Stranger Things?' But if you know, you know!" Watch a video of Sink from the London performance here. In July, Lorde also stopped by the production of the play during its Broadway run. Photos from her visit are available here.

During her Tonight Show appearance, Sink also discussed the secrecy around her role in the forthcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and dived into spoilery fan theories for the series finale of Stranger Things, now streaming on Netflix. Watch her full conversation with Jimmy Fallon now.

Sadie Sink is best known for her breakout role as Max Mayfield in Netflix's global hit Stranger Things. She earned a Critic's Choice nomination for her role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, and will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing in theaters this summer. Sink began her career on Broadway in Annie and earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her role in John Proctor Is the Villain. She will make her West End debut in Romeo & Juliet this spring.