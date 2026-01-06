Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, & Chrissy Teigen Join STAR SEARCH as Judges

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy Award-nominated artist Jelly Roll, Golden Globe-nominated and Emmy-winning actor Sarah Michelle Gellar, and television personality Chrissy Teigen have joined Netflix’s talent competition series, Star Search

Star Search will premiere live on January 20, 2026, hosted by Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Anthony Anderson. Episodes will air live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT and will include real-time voting to let the viewers help determine which contestants move forward. Viewers watching live can easily vote with their remote or by tapping the screen if watching in the Netflix mobile app.

The new and reimagined series draws on the legacy of Star Search, which helped launch the careers of global icons like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler and many others. Having first debuted in 1983, the show has been off the air for 20 years.

Each episode of the show will spotlight up-and-coming performers across numerous categories, including music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors, as they compete head-to-head for their shot at stardom.

With Jason Raff (America’s Got Talent, Clash of the Choirs) and David Friedman (Bring the Funny, The Four) as showrunners, Star Search is executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Taraji P. Henson, and Steve Mosko.

Watch the teaser trailer below: