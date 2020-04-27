Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, May 13, 2020





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Pretty in Pink" - Adam and Brea decide to go to prom together, but when Adam worries he won't be Prom King, Beverly's actions jeopardize the event. Meanwhile, Barry teaches Erica how to be compassionate and caring when Geoff's dad is in the hospital on the season finale of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu."The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.Guest starring is Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Ken Lerner as Lou Schwartz, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Dan Bakkedahl as Mr. Woodburn, Stephen Tobolowsky as Principal Ball, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Alex Jennings as Carla, Aguie Isaacs as Matt Schernecke, Theo Barnes as Brian Walls, Zayne Emory as J. C. Spink, Sarah Kaufmann as Sydney, Jason Kravits as Dr. Mittleman, Gabrielle Martinez as Colleen, Lisa Yamada as Jordyn, Sydney Bell as Broken Arm Girl and Liana Ramirez as Cheerleader."Pretty in Pink" was written by Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, and directed by Ryan Krayser.Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.