Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CLEANING LADY on FOX - Monday, November 7, 2022

THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Nov. 7 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CLEANING LADY on FOX - Monday, November 7, 2022 Detective Flores digs deeper into the cause of Marco's death. Meanwhile, Thony, Arman and Garrett team up to bring down Kamdar in the all-new "Truth or Consequences" episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Nov. 7 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Season Two of THE CLEANING LADY picks up with THONY (Élodie Yung) desperately trying to find her son, LUCA (Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, MARCO (Ivan Shaw). With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson) to track him down before they leave the country. Meanwhile, an incident involving CHRIS (Sean Lew) forces FIONA (Martha Millan) to shield her son by any means necessary, furthering the theme of how far a mother will go to protect her child.

This season introduces ROBERT KAMDAR (Naveen Andrews), NADIA's (Eva De Dominici) gregarious and charming ex-lover, who is intent on driving a wedge between ARMAN (Adan Canto) and Nadia. Standing to lose everything, Arman must fight to keep his world - and his dignity - intact, while rebuilding his life under the worst of circumstances.

THE CLEANING LADY continues to examine the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing necessary healthcare and resources. Galvanized by the many roadblocks she faced while searching for a treatment to save her son, Thony will utilize her expertise as a doctor to find ways to help her underserved community. However, as Thony continues to entwine her business undertakings with Arman, she is dragged further across the moral line and into the dark underbelly of Las Vegas.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, THE CLEANING LADY is a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit that asks us all if the ends justify the means. Miranda Kwok ("The 100") developed the series. Kwok and Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") serve as showrunners and executive producers. Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers.

Watch a preview of the new show here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Adam Devine, Melissa Villaseñor & More Join REINDEER IN HERE Special Photo
Adam Devine, Melissa Villaseñor & More Join REINDEER IN HERE Special
REINDEER IN HERE’s cast includes Adam Devine voicing Blizzard “Blizz;” Jim Gaffigan voicing Santa; Melissa Villaseñor voicing Candy; Henry Winkler voicing Smiley; Candace Cameron Bure voicing Pinky; Donald Faison voicing Bucky; Jo Koy voicing Hawk; Gabriel Bateman voicing Theo; and Brooke Monroe Conaway voicing Isla.
Kat McPhee & More to Perform on HOLIDAYS AT THE GROVE Photo
Kat McPhee & More to Perform on HOLIDAYS AT THE GROVE
The special, which takes place at The Grove in Los Angeles, will enhance the inspirational stories of several American families with performances by extraordinary artists, including Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town and David Foster & Kat McPhee.
LL Cool J to Host 2022 NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING Photo
LL Cool J to Host 2022 NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
This beloved American tradition, celebrating its 100th ceremony, is presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF) and will feature Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and more singing holiday classics.

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALASKA DAILY on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALASKA DAILY on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022

Get all the scoop on ALASKA DAILY, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! When someone FROM Eileen’s past comes to Alaska, she goes against orders, causing a frenetic scene which has some unexpected consequences. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz gain a new lead on Gloria’s case. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022

Get all the scoop on GREY’S ANATOMY, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! Bailey and Addison take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications. Watch a video trailer of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022

Get all the scoop on STATION 19, airing on ABC on Thursday, November 3, 2022! The STATION 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022Scoop: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
October 27, 2022

Get all the scoop on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 2, 2022! Guest starring is Leslie Odom Jr. as Draemond. “Attack Ad” was written by Justin Tan and directed by Matt Sohn. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
October 27, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, November 2, 2022! “Rhinestones and Roses” was written by David Guarascio and directed by Princess Monique. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!