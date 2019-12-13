Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, January 30, 2020

Jan. 30 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #3002 - "#scarlet"Kat is faced with a past regret when she crosses paths with a closeted singer who asked for help coming out. Jane has her first mammogram and spirals into anxiety waiting for the results-and how Ryan fits into it. Sutton and Richard's long-distance relationship hits a snag, and the trio discovers a secret about one of their coworkers.

"The Bold Type" reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet."

The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine. The series has started production in Montreal, Canada.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"The Bold Type" is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr. and Joanna Coles. Holly Whidden and Matt McGuinness are co-executive producers.