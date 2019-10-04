Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, October 9, 2019
"Honesty Would Be Chill"- New tribal dynamics may put the rest of the castaways on edge leading into the next tribal council. Also, one castaway is presented with an opportunity on "Island of the Idols" - complete a risky task in order to gain an advantage - on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 9 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
"LAIRO" TRIBE
Ronnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)
Elizabeth Beisel
Missy Byrd
Dean Kowalski
Tom Laidlaw
Aaron Meredith
Vince Moua
Karishma Patel
Elaine Stott
Chelsea Walker
"VOKAI" TRIBE
Lauren Beck
Molly Byman (2nd Eliminated)
Janet Carbin
Kellee Kim
Jason Linden
Jack Nichting
Noura Salman
Tommy Sheehan
Jamal Shipman
Dan Spilo
The Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 39th season, themed "Island of the Idols." This edition features two legendary winners, Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who return to the game to serve as mentors to a group of 18 new players. Combined, Boston Rob and Sandra have played over 200 days in this game and plan to share their knowledge with the new castaways, but for the first time ever, they won't be competing for the money. During the 39 days, these new players will visit the Island of the Idols and learn skills and strategy from these "idols." The new players will then put their knowledge to the test and those who can rise up to the challenge will continue their quest for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, October 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Saturday, October 12, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, October 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS on CBS - Saturday, October 12, 2019
"LAIRO" TRIBE
Ronnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)
Elizabeth Beisel
Missy Byrd
Dean Kowalski
Tom Laidlaw
Aaron Meredith
Vince Moua
Karishma Patel
Elaine Stott
Chelsea Walker
"VOKAI" TRIBE
Lauren Beck
Molly Byman (2nd Eliminated)
Janet Carbin
Kellee Kim
Jason Linden
Jack Nichting
Noura Salman
Tommy Sheehan
Jamal Shipman
Dan Spilo
The Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 39th season, themed "Island of the Idols." This edition features two legendary winners, Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who return to the game to serve as mentors to a group of 18 new players. Combined, Boston Rob and Sandra have played over 200 days in this game and plan to share their knowledge with the new castaways, but for the first time ever, they won't be competing for the money. During the 39 days, these new players will visit the Island of the Idols and learn skills and strategy from these "idols." The new players will then put their knowledge to the test and those who can rise up to the challenge will continue their quest for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.