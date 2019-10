Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Honesty Would Be Chill"- New tribal dynamics may put the rest of the castaways on edge leading into the next tribal council. Also, one castaway is presented with an opportunity on "Island of the Idols" - complete a risky task in order to gain an advantage - on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 9 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network."LAIRO" TRIBERonnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)Elizabeth BeiselMissy ByrdDean KowalskiTom LaidlawAaron MeredithVince MouaKarishma PatelElaine StottChelsea Walker"VOKAI" TRIBELauren BeckMolly Byman (2nd Eliminated)Janet CarbinKellee KimJason LindenJack NichtingNoura SalmanTommy SheehanJamal ShipmanDan SpiloThe Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 39th season, themed "Island of the Idols." This edition features two legendary winners, Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who return to the game to serve as mentors to a group of 18 new players. Combined, Boston Rob and Sandra have played over 200 days in this game and plan to share their knowledge with the new castaways, but for the first time ever, they won't be competing for the money. During the 39 days, these new players will visit the Island of the Idols and learn skills and strategy from these "idols." The new players will then put their knowledge to the test and those who can rise up to the challenge will continue their quest for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.