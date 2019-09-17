Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERSTORE on NBC - Thursday, October 3, 2019
10/03/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Amy attempts to gather glowing character testimony for Mateo's immigration lawyer, but comes up short. Jonah plans an engagement party for Sandra, infuriating Dina, while Glenn and Marcus compete for Mateo's old locker.
America Ferrera ("Ugly Betty") and Ben Feldman ("Mad Men," "A to Z") star on the hilarious workplace comedy "Superstore," about a unique family of employees at a supersized megastore. "Superstore" centers around Amy (Ferrera), the store's most stalwart employee as well as the glue holding the place together, and Jonah (Feldman), a dreamer determined to prove work doesn't have to be boring. Their fellow associates include the sardonic Garrett (Colton Dunn, "Key & Peele"), sweet teenager Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom, "Shameless"), and the ambitious Mateo (Nico Santos, "Crazy Rich Asians"), who has recently learned he is undocumented. Overseeing the store is Glenn (Mark McKinney, "The Kids in the Hall"), the store's affable, clueless store manager, and Dina (Lauren Ash, "Super Fun Night"), the aggressive assistant manager who enforces CLOUD 9 policy with an iron fist.
From the bright-eyed newbies and the seen-it-all veterans to the clueless seasonal hires and the in-it-for-life managers, together they tackle the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales and nap-worthy training sessions. "Superstore" was created by Justin Spitzer ("The Office"), who serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer ("Gangster Squad"), David Bernad ("Enlightened"), Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green ("The Office") and Jackie Clarke ("Marry Me").
"Superstore" is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.
