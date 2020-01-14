Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, January 29, 2020
"Yarn and Pebbles" - While Graham joins Derek at Ratso's for a day of father-and-son bonding, a jealous Angie enlists Douglas to help her make sure they don't bond too much. The twins and Rory eat all the food in Douglas' house to save his life, and Poppy and Miggy try to help Will with a dating situation named "Kay," only to have it backfire, on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is D'Arcy Carden as Kay and Adam Brody as Derek.
"Yarn and Pebbles" was written by Noah Garfinkel and directed by Mike Schur.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, January 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS on CBS - Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Scoop: New Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, January 25, 2020
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is D'Arcy Carden as Kay and Adam Brody as Derek.
"Yarn and Pebbles" was written by Noah Garfinkel and directed by Mike Schur.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.