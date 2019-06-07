Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US on THE CW - Monday, June 17, 2019
WORLD-FAMOUS MAGICIANS PENN & TELLER ARE BACK FOR SEASON 6 OF FOOL US! - Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. THE MAGICIANS featured in the episode include David Copperfield, Jan Reinder, Ond?ej Pšeni?ka and Giancarlo Bernini. Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") serves as host (#601). Original airdate 6/17/2019.
PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic.
PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "How I Met Your Mother"), is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden ("Penn & Teller's BS - Showtime," "P&T Tell A Lie") and Andrew Golder ("Win Ben Stein's Money," "Solitary"), in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media).
