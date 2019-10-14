Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, October 30, 2019
"The Last Halloween" - Phil is determined to finally scare Claire on Halloween. Meanwhile, for the first time, Gloria is feeling self-conscious about her age when someone correctly assumes she is Jay's wife; and Mitch and Cam head to the WeHo Halloween Carnival after Lily decides to go to her first Halloween party alone on an all-new episode of "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.
Guest starring is Jimmy Tatro as Bill and Amy Pietz as Janice.
"The Last Halloween" was written by Danny Zuker and directed by Fred Savage.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
