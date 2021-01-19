Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXEDISH on ABC - February 2, 2021

Alicia and Denise bicker over who is the stronger Black woman, and Paul and Harrison come up with a new way of showing affection. Meanwhile, Rainbow is put in charge of Johan and Santamonica and she struggles to maintain control over them.



Guest starring John Gemberling as Griff.



"Brand New Funk" was written by Angela Nissel and directed by Anton Cropper.



From the creators of "black-ish," season two of "mixed-ish" will continue to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can't decide where they belong.