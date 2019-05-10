Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MILLION DOLLAR MILE on CBS - Saturday, May 18, 2019

"The Elite of the Elite" - A former WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL player gets a fast break against "The Harvard Hammer," a medical student who holds an All-American title. Also, a self-taught gymnast goes for the gold against "The Beast from the East," one of Russia's leading stuntmen, on MILLION DOLLAR MILE, Saturday, May 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is hosted by former COLLEGE FOOTBALL champion and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, with Matt "Money" Smith and Maria Taylor serving as play-by-play commentators.

Following are the runners featured in the episode:

JAMIE HAGIYA

HOMETOWN: Redondo Beach, Calif.

Age 33

ANDY KONIGSMARK

HOMETOWN: Telluride, Colo.

Age 40

SPENCER VANCE

HOMETOWN: Pleasant Grove, Utah

Age 26

ZAC TAYLOR

HOMETOWN: Long Beach, Calif.

Age 23

REBECCA HAMMOND

"The Harvard Hammer"

Age 26

HOMETOWN: Winters, Calif.

CURRENT CITY: Somerville, Mass.

With brains and brawn, Rebecca is currently a fourth-year Harvard medical student and NCAA 1500 meter Track All American. This OCR prodigy recently took second place at both the Spartan American Championship and Spartan World Championships.

VEEJAY JONES

"The Prodigy"

Age 20

HOMETOWN: Lakeview Terrace, Calif.

CURRENT CITY: Los Angeles, Calif.

Since 2015, Veejay has held the record as the youngest SPARTAN RACE winner in history. This powerhouse, whose six-times-a-week workouts consist of running mountains, weight training and bouldering, can run a sub-five-minute mile and deadlift twice his body weight. He is currently the American OCR 3k Short Course Champion.

ISAIAH VIDAL

"The Destroyer"

Age 25

HOMETOWN: Marble Falls, Texas

CURRENT CITY: Colorado Springs, Colo.

Isaiah is the most decorated OCR athlete in the world, celebrating the most wins in the history of the sport. He has competed in over 150 races, stood on the podium more than 80 times and holds the title of the youngest competitor ever to be a two-time finisher of the Spartan Death Race. He gained national attention in 2013 when he rode his bike from Austin, Texas to Killington, Vermont to compete in the Spartan World Championship. There, he placed top 10 in the world, and the next day, placed sixth in an Ultra Beast competition.

ERIK MUKHAMETSHIN

"The Beast From the East"





Age 28