Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MAN WITH A PLAN on CBS - Thursday, April 9, 2020
"The Ex Files" - Adam and Don become super protective of Lowell when they think he might get back together with his cheating ex-wife. Also, Joe experiences an unexpected side effect from his new pacemaker that Bev is less than thrilled with, on MAN WITH A PLAN, Thursday, April 9 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
MAN WITH A PLAN stars Golden Globe award winner Matt LeBlanc as an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage, and family.
Caught between his cell phone addicted children, his self-assured wife, Andi, and his opinionated, politically incorrect father, Joe, Adam struggles to balance doing what he wants with doing what's expected of him. He manages all of this while running a family owned construction business with his laid-back, quirky brother Don and unlikely friend, Lowell.
In this People's Choice Award-winning comedy, Adam navigates these complicated waters and always finds a way to save the day.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MAN WITH A PLAN on CBS - Thursday, April 16, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MACGYVER on CBS - Friday, April 17, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS on CBS - Sunday, April 19, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, April 20, 2020
MAN WITH A PLAN stars Golden Globe award winner Matt LeBlanc as an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage, and family.
Caught between his cell phone addicted children, his self-assured wife, Andi, and his opinionated, politically incorrect father, Joe, Adam struggles to balance doing what he wants with doing what's expected of him. He manages all of this while running a family owned construction business with his laid-back, quirky brother Don and unlikely friend, Lowell.
In this People's Choice Award-winning comedy, Adam navigates these complicated waters and always finds a way to save the day.