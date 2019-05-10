Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LIFE IN PIECES on CBS - Thursday, May 23, 2019
"Recovery Discipline Psycho Labor" - After John befriends the janitor at Sophia's school, Mr. Sissel (Biff Wiff), John learns that Sophia and her friends believe a childish rumor about him. Also, Heather pushes Tim and Joan to go for walks together while recovering from their health issues; Matt and Colleen try to tame Dougie's (Fortune Feimster) bad habits; and Jen is desperate to not go into labor during Lark's birthday party, on LIFE IN PIECES, Thursday, May 23 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Fortune Feimster returns as Dougie, Matt and Colleen's overbearing roommate.
LIFE IN PIECES is a comedy about ONE BIG HAPPY family and their sometimes awkward, often hilarious and ultimately beautiful milestone moments as told by its various members.
Of the three siblings, middle child Matt has finally married his true love, Colleen, and they are determined to have a child of their own no matter what it takes. The coddled youngest brother, Greg, and his wife, Jen, are struggling to find the balance between work, raising their toddler and preparing for their second child. The eldest, Heather, and her husband, Tim, have their hands full with three children and daughter-in-law who all live with them. Their parents are Joan, the family's adoring matriarch who would do anything for her kids - as long as she agrees with it - and John, the gregarious patriarch who's searching for ways to spend more time with his family.
As the family's lives unfold in four short stories each week, they try to savor these little pieces of time that flash by but stay with you forever, because these moments add up to what life's all about.
