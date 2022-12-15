Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Monday, December 19, 2022
LEGO MASTERS airing Monday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Robin Thicke, Finesse Mitchell, Leslie Jordan and Cheryl Hines are Celebrity Contestants
Beloved celebrities and former LEGO MASTERS contestants team up to spread holiday cheer by competing in challenges to win $10,000 for a charity of their choice. In this first challenge, the pairs must build an aerodynamic snowmobile that will shoot off a snow jump.
The two teams with the builds that launch the farthest will be eligible to win, but the judges will ultimately decide a winner based on aesthetics in the all-new "Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Soaring Snowmobiles" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Monday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, LEGO® MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges - including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more - to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders.
In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the NEXT round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.
Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday's Child and Plan B Entertainment produce LEGO Masters, under license FROM The LEGO Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive-produces with Arnett; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman FROM Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris FROM Tuesday's Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh FROM Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May FROM The LEGO Group.
