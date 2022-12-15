Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Monday, December 19, 2022

LEGO MASTERS airing Monday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Dec. 15, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Monday, December 19, 2022 Robin Thicke, Finesse Mitchell, Leslie Jordan and Cheryl Hines are Celebrity Contestants

Beloved celebrities and former LEGO MASTERS contestants team up to spread holiday cheer by competing in challenges to win $10,000 for a charity of their choice. In this first challenge, the pairs must build an aerodynamic snowmobile that will shoot off a snow jump.

The two teams with the builds that launch the farthest will be eligible to win, but the judges will ultimately decide a winner based on aesthetics in the all-new "Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Soaring Snowmobiles" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Monday, Dec. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, LEGO® MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges - including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more - to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders.

In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the NEXT round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday's Child and Plan B Entertainment produce LEGO Masters, under license FROM The LEGO Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive-produces with Arnett; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman FROM Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris FROM Tuesday's Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh FROM Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May FROM The LEGO Group.

Watch a clip from a recent episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Hulu Original Docuseries THE 1619 PROJECT to Premiere in January Photo
Hulu Original Docuseries THE 1619 PROJECT to Premiere in January
“The 1619 Project” an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine. The episodes — “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice” — are adapted from essays from The New York Times' “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.' Watch the video teaser now!
POWER BOOK II: GHOST to Premiere in March on STARZ Photo
POWER BOOK II: GHOST to Premiere in March on STARZ
Season three of the popular drama series returns with new twists and new turns as the Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas have to Level Up or Get Taken Down. Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise. Watch a teaser trailer video now!
THE CLIMB Featuring Jason Momoa & Chris Sharma to Premiere on HBO Max Photo
THE CLIMB Featuring Jason Momoa & Chris Sharma to Premiere on HBO Max
The series is created by Jason Momoa, through his production company On the Roam, legendary rock climber Chris Sharma, and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). THE CLIMB is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 8, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 8, 2022
December 1, 2022

Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 8, 2022! Kat joins Max at his rock climbing gym to keep a close eye on him. Meanwhile, Carter has to spice up the bar after being excluded FROM a Christmas pub crawl in the all-new “Call Me Chrismukkah” episode. Plus, watch a video clip from a recent episode!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 8, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 8, 2022
December 1, 2022

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 8, 2022! The Holiday Season has arrived in Flatch and Barb is getting into the Christmas spirit by holding auditions for her very own ‘Barbieshop’ quartet! Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 8, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 8, 2022
December 1, 2022

Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 8, 2022! The competition get fierce when the final ten chefs compete for a grand advantage at HK Carne-Val! One chef FROM each team will go head-to-head in different carnival games to gain a major advantage in the challenge. Watch a preview video of the season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, December 7, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, December 7, 2022
December 1, 2022

Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, December 7, 2022! With only four teams left, contestants are split into red and blue teams, where they compete to build a fast and fashionable race car. Each team nominates a driver to complete ten laps in the car they create. Watch a video clip from the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Special THE MASKED SINGER Episode on FOX - Wednesday, December 7, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a Special THE MASKED SINGER Episode on FOX - Wednesday, December 7, 2022
December 1, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, December 7, 2022! Fan favorite contestants FROM Season Eight get into the holiday spirit with a Christmas Singalong! This one-hour special features never-before-seen holiday performances. Watch a video of who won the season now!
share