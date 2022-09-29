Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 5, 2022

9:31-10:00 p.m. – HOME ECONOMICS: “Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery” (303)

Sep. 29, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Coming up on the season three episode three "Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery" broadcast.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

Watch a promo for the new season here:

