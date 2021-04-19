Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, May 5, 2021

After upsetting Marina, Tom tries to help out more around the house. While Sarah tries to find temporary employment, she and Denise worry their son will be corrupted after Kelvin decides he wants to learn all about Uncle Connor's business. (TV-PG, DL)Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe."35% of Allied Harness and Sling LTD, $3,000,000" was written by Julieanne Smolinski and directed by Randall Winston.Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.