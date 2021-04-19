Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe.

Apr. 19, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, May 5, 2021 After upsetting Marina, Tom tries to help out more around the house. While Sarah tries to find temporary employment, she and Denise worry their son will be corrupted after Kelvin decides he wants to learn all about Uncle Connor's business. (TV-PG, DL)

Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe.

"35% of Allied Harness and Sling LTD, $3,000,000" was written by Julieanne Smolinski and directed by Randall Winston.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, "Home Economics" takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The comedy is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Jordan Thierry Photo

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Jordan Thierry

Maneet Chauhan Wins TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS II Photo

Maneet Chauhan Wins TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS II

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LOVE DEATH AND ROBOTS VOL 2 Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LOVE DEATH AND ROBOTS VOL 2


From This Author TV Scoop