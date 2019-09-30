Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, October 10, 2019
"Reunited" - With new restrictions, Meredith tiptoes the line of protocol as she helps Jo with a difficult procedure from afar; and Koracick makes things challenging for Owen at Grey Sloan. Meanwhile, a patient at the hospital is brain-dead after falling into a construction site, and her two sisters must decide whether or not to keep her alive, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, OCT. 10 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.
Guest starring is Alyssa Milano as Haylee, Holly Marie Combs as Heidi, Alex Blue Davis as Casey Parker, Sophia Ali as Dahlia Qadri, Alex Landi as Nico Kim and Jasmine Guy as Gemma.
"Reunited" was written by Andy Reaser and directed by Michael Medico.
"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
