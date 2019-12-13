Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD TROUBLE on FREEFORM - Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Jan. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #2011 - "Clapback"
When Malika gets in trouble following the BLM disruption, Callie seeks help from an old friend. Meanwhile, Mariana deals with the "fixer" at work, Gael helps Davia with a music video, and Alice finds herself in a love triangle. "Good Trouble," is the critically acclaimed spinoff of the groundbreaking series "The Fosters." Now in its second season, the series will continue to explore the trials and tribulations of the tenants of Downtown LA's hippest residence, The Coterie. This season, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), Callie (Maia Mitchell) and the rest of The Coterie crew will continue to navigate their early twenties as they deal with breakups, demand equality, find happiness and discover what it means to fight for what you believe in.
