Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Tuesday, February 18, 2020
"Promises" - Aaron Wallace's fight to overturn his conviction to a LIFE SENTENCE continues. Tensions rise between Aaron and his crew when he provides counsel to a white supremacist in order to repay his debt to inmate Wild Bill. District Attorney Maskins ups his game when Aaron sues the NYPD in an attempt to gain access to his case file. Meanwhile, his daughter's boyfriend, Ronnie, braces for confrontation as he visits the prison to meet Aaron for the first time. "For Life" is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios and airs TUESDAY, FEB. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
Guest starring in "Promises" is Brandon J. Dirden as Darius Johnson, Erik Jensen as Dez O'Reilly, Peter Greene as Wild Bill, Todd Susman as Judge Ira Wexler, Toney Goins as Ronnie Baxter, Sean Ringgold as Huey Cornell and Hassan Johnson as Bobby.
"Promises" is written by Hank Steinberg and directed by Russell Fine.
"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr.
"For Life" is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, February 23, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AFV on ABC - Sunday, February 23, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, February 20, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, February 20, 2020
"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
Guest starring in "Promises" is Brandon J. Dirden as Darius Johnson, Erik Jensen as Dez O'Reilly, Peter Greene as Wild Bill, Todd Susman as Judge Ira Wexler, Toney Goins as Ronnie Baxter, Sean Ringgold as Huey Cornell and Hassan Johnson as Bobby.
"Promises" is written by Hank Steinberg and directed by Russell Fine.
"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr.
"For Life" is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.