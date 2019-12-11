Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, January 9, 2020
"Room 320" - After David is badly wounded, he is determined to fight off the menacing presence of death from his hospital bed, on of EVIL, Thursday, Jan. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion.
The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.
Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
