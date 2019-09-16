Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, October 1, 2019
"Camera Wheelbarrow Tiger Pillow" - As Jo and Chris attempt to identify the sinister forces coming after Piper, a mysterious man hinders their search and brings danger too close to home. Meanwhile, Abby works with Piper to trigger her lost memory, while Jo makes a shrewd deal with Benny to secure Piper's future safety, on "Emergence," TUESDAY, OCT. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.
Guest starring is Gia Crovatin as Caitlyn Martin, Ptolemy Slocum as Ken and Laith Nakli as Yousef.
"Camera Wheelbarrow Tiger Pillow" was written by Chris Dingess & Lindsey Allen and directed by J. Miller Tobin.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
