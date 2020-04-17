Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHARMED on THE CW - Friday, May 1, 2020

SEASON FINALE - In the season finale, The Charmed Ones must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the Command Center before disaster strikes. In the meantime, Mel (Melonie Diaz) has a surprising encounter with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), Maggie's (Sarah Jeffery) newfound powers prove a double-edged sword, and Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) deal with a new twist in their relationship. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin and Christina Piña (#219). Original airdate 5/1/2020.

The reboot of the iconic series "Charmed" is back for its second season and the Charmed Ones are thrust into a New World Order unlike anything they've ever imagined. After the tragic loss of their mother in season one, the three sisters came together to discover they are formidable witches, and under the guidance of their White Lighter Harry, the Power of Three successfully stopped the impending apocalypse. But saving the world is a tall order, especially when you're not even sure what your place is in that world and now the whole magical community is looking to you.

With the extinction of The Elders, The Charmed Ones are faced with new roles and responsibilities as they find themselves at the forefront of a war between witches and demons looking to take power. Operating within unfamiliar surroundings and working with a newly discovered book of ancient spells, the sisters and Harry must embark on dangerous adventures around the world, testing their powers and their bond. Expanding the mythology in exciting and unexpected ways, season two blazes a new path for the series with new, emotionally resonant episodes filled with high stakes, dark forces, romantic encounters and a season-long mystery that will keep audiences guessing. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done.





