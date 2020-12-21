Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, January 7, 2021
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" with the primetime debut of America's Game® on America's network. (TV- PG, L) Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to come spin the world's most famous wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. This episode's celebrity contestants include Leslie Jones (playing for Feeding America), Chandra Wilson (playing for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank) and Tony Hawk (playing for Feeding San Diego).
