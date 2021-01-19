Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Saturday, January 2, 2021
The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.
Going against Bow's warning, Dre tries to educate her white cousin Gary about how to be an ally. Meanwhile, Olivia is trying to impress Junior's family by attempting to psychoanalyze everyone and their relationships with each other. Guest starring is Rob Huebel as Gary. "What About Gary?" was written by Edgar Momplaisir and directed by Natalia Anderson. ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Wednesday, February 3, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, February 3, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, February 3, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, February 3, 2021