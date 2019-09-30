Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, October 8, 2019
"Feminisn't" - When Bow learns that Diane and Ruby don't believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet the women in her feminist group. Bow's friend Abby thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, so Bow invites three of her girlfriends to join. Meanwhile, Junior and Jack help Dre after he realizes he is out of touch with modern-day feminism on "black-ish," TUESDAY, OCT. 8 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
Guest starring is Golden Brooks as Aisha, Jill Marie Jones as Lisa and Persia White as Robin.
"Feminisn't" was written by Laura Gutin Peterson and directed by Eric Dean Seaton.
The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
