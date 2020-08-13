Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on NBC - Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The episode airs from 08:00PM - 10:00PM.

08/25/2020 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, Eleven performers compete for America's vote and a $1 Million Dollar prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience. Creator and executive producer, Simon Cowell, serves as judge along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Hosted by Terry Crews.

"America's Got Talent," NBC's #1 summer show, returns in May with fresh new faces and familiar favorites, along with the excitement, thrills and feel-good performances that viewers have come to love each season.

Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell is back at the star-studded judges' table with fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel. Acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara joins as a new judge this season alongside returning judge and global fashion icon Heidi Klum. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host.

With the show open to acts of all ages, "America's Got Talent" continues to celebrate the variety format like no other show on television. Year after year "America's Got Talent" features an impressive array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars - all vying to win America's hearts and a $1 million prize.

Last summer the show once again dominated the summer television landscape, scoring as the #1 most-watched entertainment program every week it aired. In addition to being on top of the ratings game, "AGT" is also a digital/social phenomenon, amassing 3.2 billion views across all digital video platforms in 2019 and MAKING IT the #1 most-social broadcast series last year.

Season 14 winner singer Kodi Lee captivated viewers with his talent and skill at the piano. After headlining "America's Got Talent Live!" in Las Vegas, he continues to perform around the globe. He recently signed an album deal with Columbia Records/Syco.

Season 13 winner Shin Lim dazzled audiences with his close-up magic and went on to win "America's Got Talent: The Champions" as well. He currently headlines his own show, "Shin Lim: Limitless," at the Mirage in Las Vegas.

Season 12 winner was singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, who received the most votes ever for a finale show in "America's Got Talent" history and won viewers over with her incredible performances alongside puppets Oscar and Petunia. Farmer continues to tour the country performing to sellout audiences.

Since winning "America's Got Talent" in 2016, Grace Vanderwaal has performed across the country with two sold out headline tours, supported Imagine Dragons on their 2018 arena tour and joined Florence and the Machine for part of their tour just last year. With another EP planned for this summer, Grace most recently released her new EP, "Letters Vol. 1," this past November, which has accumulated 32 million global streams to date, adding to her cumulative total of over 1 billion global streams.

Grace recently made her acting debut as the lead role in Disney's 'Stargirl', which debuted this March on Disney +.

Past "AGT" highlights include first-ever magician winner Mat Franco, who has been headlining his "Magic Reinvented Nightly" stage show at the LINQ Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas since 2015. Comedians Piff the Magic Dragon and Tape Face have both been headlining in Las Vegas since appearing as finalists on "AGT." Other fan favorites include season eight winner Kenichi Ebina, who dazzled audiences with his surreal, multimedia dance performances, and season seven winner Olate Dogs in 2012. Led by Richard Olate and son Nicholas, this high-energy, fast-paced dog act was an audience favorite filled with unbelievable pet tricks.

The second season of "America's Got Talent" also introduced audiences to the incredibly talented Terry Fator, a ventriloquist, singer and comedian from Dallas who has headlined in Las Vegas since 2007 and currently performs at the Mirage Hotel.

The "Got Talent" format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. "Got Talent" holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop

"America's Got Talent" was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.