THE RUNNING MAN Sets Streaming Debut on Paramount+

The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright, will be available to stream on Paramount+ this Tuesday, January 13. The dystopian sci-fi action film stars Glen Powell and is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Stephen King.

The film takes place in a near-but-bleak future in which the United States is governed by an authoritarian media conglomerate. Powell portrays Ben Richards, a blacklisted laborer in desperate need of money for his daughter's medication. When the only option left is to participate in The Running Man, a popular TV program that follows contestants as they tried to avoid being murdered in a nationwide manhunt with the hopes of winning the show's billion-dollar prize, Ben must do whatever it takes to keep himself, and thus his daughter, alive.

In addition to Powell, The Running Man features a supporting cast that includes William H. Macy (Shameless, Fargo), Lee Pace (Pushing Daisies, Bodies Bodies Bodies), Michael Cera (Arrested Development, Superbad), Emilia Jones (CODA, Locke & Key), Daniel Ezra (All American, A Discovery of Witches), Jayme Lawson (Sinners, The Batman), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace, Grimm), Tony Award-nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin, Sing Sing) and Josh Brolin (Avengers, Dune, Weapons). The movie was first released in theaters on November 7, 2025.

Photo Credit: Paramount