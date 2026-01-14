King’s Theatre Redevelopment Hits Major Milestone

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The King's Theatre has been awarded £2.5million (£1.25million from this year and £1.25million from 26/27) from the Scottish Government, closing the funding gap for the main construction works needed to redevelop this much-loved Tollcross landmark. With the capital funding now in place, fundraising will continue to ensure the King's Theatre is fully equipped and ready to welcome audiences when it reopens in summer 2026. The redeveloped King's Theatre will be a remarkable asset for Edinburgh: a heritage venue fit for the 21st century, equipped to host modern productions, meet the needs of today's audiences and communities, and be accessible to all.

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres, said:

"This funding from the Scottish Government comes at a hugely significant moment for the King's Theatre and for everyone who has worked so hard to bring this project to life. We are incredibly grateful for their support, and for the backing of the many people who have believed in this project, contributed and championed it every step of the way. The King's holds a special place in the hearts of Edinburgh audiences, and being able to bring it back to life feels truly special.

"As we look ahead to reopening, we are excited to welcome back Edinburgh communities and our loyal audiences to the King's Theatre in July. Edinburgh International Festival will return in August, closely followed by our own opening season of exceptional variety and quality in the autumn – including the Olivier Award-winning Operation Mincemeat – and of course the pantomime returning to its spiritual home in Tollcross. The record-breaking early ticket sales for our 2026 pantomime, The Adventures of Pinocchio, show just how excited audiences are to come back. We cannot wait to open the doors and share the renewed and reimagined King's with the city once again."

The redevelopment of the King's Theatre is ambitious in both scale and scope. Since construction began in February 2023, the building has been transformed by dramatic structural improvements, including a raised fly tower (extended by 4.5 metres) to accommodate larger, more ambitious productions, and the replacement of the old, raked stage with a new level surface better suited for genres such as dance and circus.

Accessibility is at the heart of the redevelopment. When it reopens, the King's Theatre will be one of the few heritage-listed theatres in the UK with lifts serving all levels of the building, creating a level journey from street to seat or stage for the first time in the theatre's 120-year history. It will also include a publicly registered Changing Places Toilet for use by anyone who needs it in the Tollcross area.

Open all day for the first time, the King's Theatre will offer welcoming new public spaces, including a street-level café, a Creative Engagement Studio for workshops, community projects and events, and a range of heritage displays and artefacts that bring the building's story to life.

Alongside the physical transformations, the theatre's rich history is celebrated by The People's Archive – a digital archive of more than 3,000 items contributed by audiences, performers and staff. This growing archive ensures the King's Theatre's remarkable story continues to inspire future generations.

Jeremy Balfour, MSP for Lothian (Region), said:

"As a local MSP, I know how important the Kings Theatre is to the local community and people and I have ensured that this historic landmark will continue to host local, national and international theatre productions for generations to come.

The redeveloped King's Theatre, with its new café, social spaces and accessible facilities, will give a much-needed financial boost to the Tollcross area of Edinburgh and be a welcoming and inclusive space for all."

"I am proud to have championed the refurbishment and reopening of the Kings' Theatre in Edinburgh in the Scottish Parliament. The King's Theatre offers a full theatre experience, from large-scale musicals to local productions, ensuring there's something for everyone, and I for one can't wait to see what the programme for July 2026 and beyond has in store."

The £2.5 million award from the Scottish Government closes the funding gap for the main construction works. Capital Theatres, which manages the King's Theatre, continues fundraising to support the finishing touches of the project, ensuring the interior of the historic Edwardian venue is restored to its full splendour.

To learn more about the King's Theatre redevelopment, visit www.capitaltheatres.com/kings-future.

Photo credit: Anneleen Lindsay

