Cabaret Roundup: January 12-18- Liz & Ann Hampton Callaway, Isabel Leonard & More

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including the Callaway sisters, environmentally focused comedy, plenty of jazz, and more.

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway BOOM! 15th Anniversary Concert at 54 Below

January 14 - 17, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award®-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder, and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

BroadwayWorld raves: “The Callaway sisters are the best in business, and any opportunity to see them in the act of musical storytelling is not to be wasted.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $84.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band at Birdland Jazz Club

January 15 @ 5:30 & 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band are a New Orleans style Jazz band which for decades have been Woody Allen’s band of choice for his movies, concert tours and weekly performances. The band have appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States. Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including: Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Isabel Leonard and Friends The Songs of Bernstein, Berlin, and Beyond at Carnegie Hall

January 15 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Multiple Grammy Award winner Isabel Leonard welcomes fellow star of the Metropolitan Opera Ryan Speedo Green, and vocalist and actor Jordan Donica (Broadway’s Sunset Boulevard and Camelot, The Gilded Age) for a one-night-only performance as part of her Carnegie Hall Perspectives series. Joined by the brilliant collaborative pianist John Arida, they perform wide-ranging repertoire drawn from the 1930s and ’40s songbooks of Bernstein, Berlin, Porter, Price, Copland, Weill, and more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $24.

The Legacy of Melba Liston: A Centennial Celebration at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

January 15 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Trombonist Mariel Bildsten and her sextet celebrate the centennial of trailblazing composer, arranger, and trombone virtuoso Melba Liston with a vibrant, joy-filled tribute. The evening features Liston’s own compositions and arrangements, along with music from her legendary collaborations with Dexter Gordon, Dizzy Gillespie, Randy Weston, and Elvin Jones. With special guests joining throughout the night, Bildsten and her band honor Liston’s visionary artistry and enduring legacy in swinging, heartfelt style.

Tickets: Tickets are $55 ($25 for students). There is a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

Duke in Africa The JLCO with Wynton Marsalis at Jazz at Lincoln Center

January 15 to 17 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Duke in Africa is a powerful tribute to Duke Ellington’s profound connection to the African continent. This concert explores how the legendary composer’s works drew inspiration from African rhythms and cultural themes. Co-music directors, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra’s own Chris Lewis and Alexa Tarantino, lead the JLCO in a dynamic program featuring selections from Ellington’s works: Afro-Bossa (1963), a lively blend of Afro-Cuban and Brazilian rhythms; Liberian Suite (1947), written for Liberia’s centennial; and Togo Brava Suite (1971), a Grammy Award-winning composition.

Tickets: Tickets start at $107.

HAHAPOCALYPSE at Caveat

January 17 @ 4:30 pm

Tickets available here.

New York's hottest climate comedy variety show, is kicking off 2026 with a bang! Join us for “Cuffing Szn” a special edition collab with our friends at the popular dating comedy show, Do You Still Like Me. It’s cold and scary out there and we want to help all of our single activists find a sexy someone to get cuffed to – metaphorically and also maybe literally because people who protest together stay together?!

Tickets: $20 online; $25 at the door. No drink or food minimum.

Ellen Winter and Kate Eberstadt at Joe’s Pub

January 18 @ 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Warm up with Ellen Winter and Kate Eberstadt on a night of pop hooks and existential irreverence. Featuring newly released music from Kate’s HEAVEN ON EARTH and Ellen’s upcoming album. Ellen Winter (any pronouns will do) is a Brooklyn-based artist, music producer, and performer whose songwriting fuses theatrical storytelling with indie pop instincts and erotic irreverence. Kate Eberstadt is a singer-songwriter and performer whose work blurs pop and performance into cathartic, irreverent, and sometimes sacred experiences.

Tickets: Tickets are $30. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.