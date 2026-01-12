ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Reveals 2026 Production Cities and Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

America’s favorite treasure hunt, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, is going back on THE ROAD in 2026 to film for an all-new season of must-watch episodes, and people from across the country will be the stars of the show.

“Nothing can stop America’s love of life-changing discoveries and authentic guest reactions,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “We’re excited to create a new season full of surprising items with jaw-dropping values, and are grateful for the support of our fans and sponsors who help ROADSHOW travel the country and bring TV magic to viewers!”

Details on the distinctive and historic venues for each event will be revealed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out the production tour dates below.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW 2026 Production Tour Dates and Cities:

Tuesday, May 19 — Tucson, AZ

Monday, June 1 — Indianapolis, IN

Wednesday, June 17 — Mumford, NY (Rochester area)

At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques, art, and collectibles by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter the 2026 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Sweepstakes for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. To enter and to see complete entry rules, go here.

The 2026 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Sweepstakes entry period begins Monday, January 12 and ends on Monday, April 6, 2026, at 11:59PM PT. Information about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW and the 2026 Tour is available by calling toll-free 888-762-3749.

A small number of free tickets will also be available on social media to fans who enter on Instagram. Social media entries will be accepted beginning January 12, with an entry DEADLINE of Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 11:59PM PT.

Three one-hour episodes of ROADSHOW per city will be created from each 2026 event. The 23-time Emmy Award-nominated production’s 31st broadcast season will air on PBS in 2027.

Photo Credit: PBS