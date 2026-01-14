RING OF FIRE to Open 2026 Season at The Firehouse Theatre in Texas

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Firehouse Theatre will kick off its 2026 “Raise Your Voice” Season with Ring of Fire, running January 29–February 15, 2026. Inspired by the music of Johnny Cash, this high-energy celebration traces the story of “The Man in Black” through themes of love and faith, struggle and success, mischief and redemption, and the power of home and family. Featuring more than two dozen of Cash’s iconic hits, the production opens the new season with a foot-stompin’, feel-good salute to one of America’s most influential musical legends.

Ring of Fire unfolds through the heart of Cash’s songbook, performed by a multi-talented ensemble who sing, act, and play live instruments onstage. Audience favorites include “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “I’ve Been Everywhere,” and the signature title song, “Ring of Fire.” Through these timeless tunes, the show paints a musical portrait that captures both the grit and tenderness that defined Cash’s story.

Returning to the role of "The Man in Black" after his acclaimed performance in Million Dollar Quartet, cast member Ben Meaders shared his enthusiasm for stepping back into the boots of the music icon. “Portraying Johnny Cash in Million Dollar Quartet was an absolute dream! Getting to recreate the greatest jam session in American history was such an incredible experience that I jumped at the opportunity to get to be Johnny all over again,” he says. “This time, in Ring of Fire, I hope audiences experience the same sort of ‘private concert’ feeling that MDQ offered, but this time with a focus on the Man in Black's music and his journey from the cotton fields of Arkansas to becoming an American music icon.”

Filled with warmth, humor, and the unmistakable sound of American country roots, Ring of Fire is an exciting season opener for longtime Cash fans and newcomers alike. Season tickets for the 2026 Season are now on sale, offering the best value and guaranteed seats to all seven MainStage shows. Subscribers enjoy priority access and consistent seating throughout the year, plus discounts on special events.

Tickets to Ring of Fire, running at The Firehouse Theatre January 29–February 15, are $41 for adults and $37 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Saturday matinee performances are $37. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. Rush tickets are $17 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Preview Night takes place Thursday, January 29, with Opening Night following on Friday, January 30.