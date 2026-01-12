Hugh Jackman-Led SONG SUNG BLUE Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates

Song Sung Blue is coming home. The biographical musical, starring Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, will be available to buy or rent on digital platforms January 13, 2026, and on Blu-ray and DVD on February 17, 2026.

The home release features never-before-seen extended musical performances and all-new behind-the-scenes featurettes, as well as a feature commentary with the director. Take a look at the complete lineup below.

Based on the award-winning 2008 documentary by Greg Kohs, writer and director Craig Brewer brings to life the story of two down-on-their-luck musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning and Thunder. Together, they rise from a garage to dive bar gigs to unexpected hometown stardom, before unexpected tragedy strikes. The movie was released in theaters on December 25, 2025. Find out what critics think here.

The film’s star-studded ensemble cast also features Emmy Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos,” Goodfellas), Ella Anderson (Suncoast, The Glass Castle), King Princess (Bottoms, Crush), Mustafa Shakir (Ghosted, Emancipation), Hudson Hensley (The Wildman of Shaggy Creek), and Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens (The Cove, the Short Circuit franchise) and Emmy Award® nominee Jim Belushi (“Saturday Night Live”). The film is beautifully co-produced by Emmy Award® nominee John Davis (Prey, I, Robot), John Fox (Game Night, Uglies), and Craig Brewer.

Bonus Content

EXTENDED PERFORMANCES: Crunchy Granola Suite Sweet Caroline

ONE PLUS ONE EQUALS THREE - There is no Lightning without Thunder. Watch as Hugh and Kate reminisce on their characters' love story, co-dependency, and their undeniable electricity.

LIGHTNING IN THE BOTTLE - A love letter to the small-time performers, go behind the scenes with Writer/Director Craig Brewer to see how he brought SONG SUNG BLUE to life.

EYE FOR STYLE - In this featurette, Costume Designer Ernesto Martinez reveals the art of storytelling through stitch and style.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR CRAIG BREWER

Photo Credit: Universal