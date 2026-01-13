Jim Henson's LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT To Play 60-City North American Tour

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a global run to nearly 100 cities, Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert will return for a 60-city North American tour in the fall of 2026 in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary, from Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Released 40 years ago on June 27, 1986, Labyrinth’s cult following has substantially grown in the years since. Starring Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, the film will play on a large HD cinema screen, while a live band performs the full soundtrack in sync with Bowie’s original vocals.

Presale starts January 15 and tickets go on sale January 16. For tour dates, tickets, VIP packages, and more information, visit here.

“Watching audiences connect with Labyrinth this deeply has been extraordinary. From the costumes to the sing-alongs, the energy in every theater is electric,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. “With the film celebrating its 40th anniversary, this tour gives audiences a chance to rediscover the soundtrack with Bowie’s vocals and Trevor Jones’ score in a way that feels completely fresh and genuinely unforgettable.”

Starring Bowie and Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score.

“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” Tour Schedule

September 14 Buffalo, NY Riviera Theater September 15 Syracuse, NY Palace Theater September 16 Lebanon, NH Lebanon Opera House September 17 Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre September 18 Albany, NY The Egg September 19 Stamford, CT Palace Theatre Stamford September 20 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts September 22 Harrisburg, PA Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts September 23 Huntington, NY Paramount Theater September 25 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre September 26 Munhall, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall September 27 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre September 29 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! September 30 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre October 01 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre October 02 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Hall October 03 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater October 04 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center October 06 Saint Paul, MN Fitzgerald Theater October 07 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre October 08 Chesterfield, MO The Factory - St. Louis October 09 Omaha, NE The Astro October 10 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater October 11 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater October 13 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center October 14 Salt Lake City, UT Kingsbury Hall October 16 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre October 17 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre October 18 Portland, OR Revolution Hall October 20 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre October 21 Turlock, CA Turlock Community Theatre October 22 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Center October 23 Fresno, CA Warnors Theatre October 24 Los Angeles, CA United Theater on Broadway October 25 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl October 27 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts October 28 El Cajon, CA Magnolia October 29 Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre October 30 Albuquerque, NM KiMo Theatre November 01 Austin, TX ACL Live @ The Moody Theater November 03 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts November 04 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre November 05 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center November 06 New Orleans, LA Jefferson Performing Arts Center November 07 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall at the Von Braun Center November 08 Atlanta, GA The Eastern November 09 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall November 10 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live November 11 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre November 12 Fort Lauderdale, FL The Parker November 13 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall November 15 Chattanooga, TN Walker Theatre November 17 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre November 19 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace November 20 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center November 21 Richmond, VA Carpenter Theatre November 22 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre November 24 Concord, NH Capitol Center For the Arts - The Chubb Theatre

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Jim Henson Company