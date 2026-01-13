 tracker
Jim Henson's LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT To Play 60-City North American Tour

Presale starts January 15 and tickets go on sale January 16.

By: Jan. 13, 2026
Jim Henson's LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT To Play 60-City North American Tour

After a global run to nearly 100 cities, Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert will return for a 60-city North American tour in the fall of 2026 in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary, from Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Released 40 years ago on June 27, 1986, Labyrinth’s cult following has substantially grown in the years since. Starring Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, the film will play on a large HD cinema screen, while a live band performs the full soundtrack in sync with Bowie’s original vocals.

Presale starts January 15 and tickets go on sale January 16. For tour dates, tickets, VIP packages, and more information, visit here.

“Watching audiences connect with Labyrinth this deeply has been extraordinary. From the costumes to the sing-alongs, the energy in every theater is electric,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. “With the film celebrating its 40th anniversary, this tour gives audiences a chance to rediscover the soundtrack with Bowie’s vocals and Trevor Jones’ score in a way that feels completely fresh and genuinely unforgettable.”

Starring Bowie and Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score. 

“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” Tour Schedule

September 14

Buffalo, NY

Riviera Theater

September 15

Syracuse, NY

Palace Theater

September 16

Lebanon, NH

Lebanon Opera House

September 17

Boston, MA

Wilbur Theatre

September 18

Albany, NY

The Egg

September 19

Stamford, CT

Palace Theatre Stamford

September 20

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Center for the Arts

September 22

Harrisburg, PA

Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts

September 23

Huntington, NY

Paramount Theater

September 25

Glenside, PA

Keswick Theatre

September 26

Munhall, PA

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

September 27

Cleveland, OH

Agora Theatre

September 29

Columbus, OH

KEMBA Live!

September 30

Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theatre

October 01

Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 02

Nashville, IN

Brown County Music Hall

October 03

Milwaukee, WI

Pabst Theater

October 04

Rockford, IL

Coronado Performing Arts Center

October 06

Saint Paul, MN

Fitzgerald Theater

October 07

Des Moines, IA

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre

October 08

Chesterfield, MO

The Factory - St. Louis

October 09

Omaha, NE

The Astro

October 10

Kansas City, MO

Uptown Theater

October 11

Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Theater

October 13

Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Center

October 14

Salt Lake City, UT

Kingsbury Hall

October 16

Seattle, WA

Moore Theatre

October 17

Eugene, OR

McDonald Theatre

October 18

Portland, OR

Revolution Hall

October 20

Napa, CA

Uptown Theatre

October 21

Turlock, CA

Turlock Community Theatre

October 22

San Jose, CA

San Jose Civic Center

October 23

Fresno, CA

Warnors Theatre

October 24

Los Angeles, CA

United Theater on Broadway

October 25

Las Vegas, NV

The Pearl

October 27

Cerritos, CA

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

October 28

El Cajon, CA

Magnolia

October 29

Phoenix, AZ

Orpheum Theatre

October 30

Albuquerque, NM

KiMo Theatre

November 01

Austin, TX

ACL Live @ The Moody Theater

November 03

San Antonio, TX

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

November 04

Dallas, TX

Majestic Theatre

November 05

Houston, TX

Bayou Music Center

November 06

New Orleans, LA

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

November 07

Huntsville, AL

Mars Music Hall at the Von Braun Center

November 08

Atlanta, GA

The Eastern

November 09

Charleston, SC

Charleston Music Hall

November 10

Orlando, FL

The Plaza Live

November 11

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre

November 12

Fort Lauderdale, FL

The Parker

November 13

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 15

Chattanooga, TN

Walker Theatre

November 17

Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Theatre

November 19

Louisville, KY

The Louisville Palace

November 20

Roanoke, VA

Berglund Center

November 21

Richmond, VA

Carpenter Theatre

November 22

Washington, DC

Lincoln Theatre

November 24

Concord, NH

Capitol Center For the Arts - The Chubb Theatre

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Jim Henson Company




