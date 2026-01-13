Jim Henson's LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT To Play 60-City North American Tour

Presale starts January 15 and tickets go on sale January 16.
After a global run to nearly 100 cities, Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert will return for a 60-city North American tour in the fall of 2026 in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary, from Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.
Released 40 years ago on June 27, 1986, Labyrinth’s cult following has substantially grown in the years since. Starring Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, the film will play on a large HD cinema screen, while a live band performs the full soundtrack in sync with Bowie’s original vocals.
Presale starts January 15 and tickets go on sale January 16. For tour dates, tickets, VIP packages, and more information, visit here.
“Watching audiences connect with Labyrinth this deeply has been extraordinary. From the costumes to the sing-alongs, the energy in every theater is electric,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. “With the film celebrating its 40th anniversary, this tour gives audiences a chance to rediscover the soundtrack with Bowie’s vocals and Trevor Jones’ score in a way that feels completely fresh and genuinely unforgettable.”
Starring Bowie and Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score.
|
September 14
|
Buffalo, NY
|
Riviera Theater
|
September 15
|
Syracuse, NY
|
Palace Theater
|
September 16
|
Lebanon, NH
|
Lebanon Opera House
|
September 17
|
Boston, MA
|
Wilbur Theatre
|
September 18
|
Albany, NY
|
The Egg
|
September 19
|
Stamford, CT
|
Palace Theatre Stamford
|
September 20
|
Red Bank, NJ
|
Count Basie Center for the Arts
|
September 22
|
Harrisburg, PA
|
Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts
|
September 23
|
Huntington, NY
|
Paramount Theater
|
September 25
|
Glenside, PA
|
Keswick Theatre
|
September 26
|
Munhall, PA
|
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
|
September 27
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Agora Theatre
|
September 29
|
Columbus, OH
|
KEMBA Live!
|
September 30
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Taft Theatre
|
October 01
|
Royal Oak, MI
|
Royal Oak Music Theatre
|
October 02
|
Nashville, IN
|
Brown County Music Hall
|
October 03
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Pabst Theater
|
October 04
|
Rockford, IL
|
Coronado Performing Arts Center
|
October 06
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
Fitzgerald Theater
|
October 07
|
Des Moines, IA
|
Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
|
October 08
|
Chesterfield, MO
|
The Factory - St. Louis
|
October 09
|
Omaha, NE
|
The Astro
|
October 10
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Uptown Theater
|
October 11
|
Tulsa, OK
|
Tulsa Theater
|
October 13
|
Colorado Springs, CO
|
Pikes Peak Center
|
October 14
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Kingsbury Hall
|
October 16
|
Seattle, WA
|
Moore Theatre
|
October 17
|
Eugene, OR
|
McDonald Theatre
|
October 18
|
Portland, OR
|
Revolution Hall
|
October 20
|
Napa, CA
|
Uptown Theatre
|
October 21
|
Turlock, CA
|
Turlock Community Theatre
|
October 22
|
San Jose, CA
|
San Jose Civic Center
|
October 23
|
Fresno, CA
|
Warnors Theatre
|
October 24
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
United Theater on Broadway
|
October 25
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
The Pearl
|
October 27
|
Cerritos, CA
|
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
|
October 28
|
El Cajon, CA
|
Magnolia
|
October 29
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
October 30
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
KiMo Theatre
|
November 01
|
Austin, TX
|
ACL Live @ The Moody Theater
|
November 03
|
San Antonio, TX
|
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
|
November 04
|
Dallas, TX
|
Majestic Theatre
|
November 05
|
Houston, TX
|
Bayou Music Center
|
November 06
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
|
November 07
|
Huntsville, AL
|
Mars Music Hall at the Von Braun Center
|
November 08
|
Atlanta, GA
|
The Eastern
|
November 09
|
Charleston, SC
|
Charleston Music Hall
|
November 10
|
Orlando, FL
|
The Plaza Live
|
November 11
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Florida Theatre
|
November 12
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
The Parker
|
November 13
|
Clearwater, FL
|
Ruth Eckerd Hall
|
November 15
|
Chattanooga, TN
|
Walker Theatre
|
November 17
|
Knoxville, TN
|
Tennessee Theatre
|
November 19
|
Louisville, KY
|
The Louisville Palace
|
November 20
|
Roanoke, VA
|
Berglund Center
|
November 21
|
Richmond, VA
|
Carpenter Theatre
|
November 22
|
Washington, DC
|
Lincoln Theatre
|
November 24
|
Concord, NH
|
Capitol Center For the Arts - The Chubb Theatre
Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Jim Henson Company
Videos