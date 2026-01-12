GET TECHNICAL! Behind The Scenes of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns For 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Global Creatures, Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical has announced the return of their popular Get Technical! Behind the Curtain of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

On Tuesday 12 May 2026 at 2pm, the multi award-winning production at the Piccadilly Theatre in London will once again open its doors to give anyone aspiring to a career in theatre a glimpse behind the curtain of the multi award-winning production.

Hugely successful Get Technical! events have taken place in London, Manchester, Birmingham and all over the world. They offer the chance to hear from members of the production's backstage and technical teams, watch live on-stage demonstrations and learn more about what goes into the making of the West End's leading musical Spectacular!

From wigs to wardrobe and sound to stage management, the event aims to motivate and inspire young people to consider a career in backstage positions in the performing arts industry. Attendees will be shown how the different technical departments work together to create the production and be given a sneak peek of some of the stage secrets and magic behind the show.

Backstage and technical team members will also share stories from their own career journeys and give tips for getting into the industry.

"Watching my students engage with Get Technical was transformative. They didn't just learn about backstage careers—they saw how creativity, precision, and collaboration come together to build theatre. The experience opened their eyes to pathways they never knew existed and showed them that their skills and passions have real places to grow in the West End." (Testimonial from a teacher following Get Technical 2025)

“Get Technical at Moulin Rouge! The Musical didn't just teach our kids about theatre—it sparked something. One of our students came back to us declaring they finally knew what they wanted to do: work in the theatre world. Seeing all the behind-the-scenes roles opened their eyes to a future they could see themselves in, and that kind of inspiration is priceless” (Testimonial from a community organisation following Get Technical 2025)

Further Get Technical! events will take place at certain venues on the Moulin Rouge! The Musical World Tour throughout 2026. Locations and dates will be announced soon.