Monét X Change Adds New Dates to 2026 'High Heels, Bad Knees' Comedy Tour

Comedian and drag entertainer Monét X Change has announced additional 2026 dates for her national stand-up comedy tour Monét X Change: High Heels, Bad Knees. The RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and star of the current season of The Traitors will now play major theaters in Chicago, Atlanta, Portland and Seattle, along with nine previously announced U.S. dates from February 20 - May 23, 2026. Tickets are on sale now here.

High Heels, Bad Knees is described as a new hour of "unhinged, fast, and filthy stand-up comedy about adulting and coming to terms with the fact that most of her joints are serviceable, albeit barely functional. From package pirates to moist middle seats, Monét tackles the world with razor-sharp wit and full thrussy power (wink)."

Monét says, "I am beyond excited and proud of this new hour of stand-up comedy! I am really in my bag and my stride as a formidable and fierce stand-up comedian. This show is inspirational and aspirational, if you're nasty! I'm talking about everything: how Black don't crack but my knees sure do. How hard it's been for me to conceive...and some other stories I can't share in this announcement. You have to come to the show to find out!"

Monét X Change has performed sold-out shows at comedy clubs and theaters around the U.S., U.K. and Canada, as well as the “Netflix Is a Joke” and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals. Her debut one-woman comedy show Life Be Lifin’ debuted in 2023, going on to play at the Soho Theatre and Joe's Pub. She’s also the co-host of the hit GLAAD Media Award-Winning podcast “Sibling Rivalry,” alongside Bob the Drag Queen, and the creator and host of her new YouTube chat show, “Monét Talks.”

On screen, she is known for her stints on three seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and has also appeared in Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest and After Midnight (CBS) with Taylor Tomlinson.

2026 Tour Dates:

February 21 - Spokane, WA (Spokane Comedy Club)

February 22 - Spokane, WA (Spokane Comedy Club)

February 28 - Palm Springs, CA (Historic Plaza Theatre)

March 6 - Homestead, PA (Pittsburgh Improv)

March 7 - Homestead, PA (Pittsburgh Improv)

March 13 - Brea, CA (Brea Improv)

March 20 - Minneapolis, MN (The Parkway Theater)

April 2 - Addison, TX (Addison Improv Comedy Club)

April 3 - Addison, TX (Addison Improv Comedy Club)

April 4 - Addison, TX (Addison Improv Comedy Club)

April 9 - Madison, WI (Comedy On State)

April 10 - Madison, WI (Comedy On State)

April 11 - Madison, WI (Comedy On State)

April 16 – Chicago, IL (Park West) ADDED

April 17 - Brookfield, WI (Milwaukee Improv)

April 18 - Brookfield, WI (Milwaukee Improv)

May 2 – Atlanta, GA (Center Stage) ADDED

May 16 – Seattle, WA (Neptune Theatre) ADDED

May 17 – Portland, OR (Revolution Hall) ADDED

May 21 - San Diego, CA (The American Comedy Co.)

May 22 - San Diego, CA (The American Comedy Co.)

May 23 - San Diego, CA (The American Comedy Co.)