MORGONSTJÄRNAN – THE MORNING STAR Opera to Debut at Finnish National Opera

🎭 NEW! Finland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Finland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world premiere of Morgonstjärnan – The Morning Star by Sebastian Fagerlund, one of the most acclaimed composers of his generation, will take place at the Finnish National Opera on 30 January 2026. The libretto by playwright Gunilla Hemming is based on a novel of the same name by the iconic Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgaard. Morgonstjärnan – The Morning Star is the first adaptation of his work for opera.

On a late, sweltering August evening, a giant star appears above the city of Bergen. The star triggers strange, mystical behaviour in nature and animals. People begin to experience visions, and it seems as though the boundaries between life and death, and reality and unreality, are starting to blur.

As the opera progresses, the poignant fates of the characters are gradually revealed, layer by layer.

Pastor Kathrine struggles with conflicts between her faith and her personal life, and journalist Jostein searches for a story that will make him famous once again. University professor Arne tries to escape the challenges of his wife's mental illness, while senior nurse Solveig finds love. Jostein's wife, nurse Turid, attempts to juggle the chaos of her own life, while Arne's friend Egil is suddenly forced to care for a young son he feels no connection with.

“The story of Morgonstjärnan – The Morning Star, with its collision of the unfathomable, mystical world and modern society, has been a great source of inspiration for me. The story of fear, curiosity, uncertainty, anger, and love is timeless. It holds a mirror to us, providing a deep and powerful reflection of our society and life”, says the composer, Sebastian Fagerlund.

"A world premiere of a new opera is always an event of rare magnitude. It is a celebratory occasion that brings together the energies of several art forms. In this sense, lucky stars already shine on Morgonstjärnan – The Morning Star,” says the Chief Conductor of the Finnish National Opera, Hannu Lintu.

The opera is conducted by Hannu Lintu and Harri Karri. The production is directed by the Artistic Director of the Opera, Thomas de Mallet Burgess, for whom Morgonstjärnan – The Morning Star marks his directorial debut at the Finnish National Opera. The sets are designed by Leslie Travers, costumes by Tracy Grant Lord, and lighting by Matthew Marshall. Movement direction is by Sue Mythen.

The cast on the Main Stage features leading Nordic opera voices. Bass-baritone Johan Reuter sings the role of Jostein, with mezzo-soprano Mari Palo as his wife Turid. Mezzo-soprano Jenny Carlstedt appears as Pastor Kathrine, and bass Nicholas Söderlund as her husband Gaute. The role of nurse Solveig is sung by soprano Helena Juntunen, while bass Janne Sihvo appears as her former love Ramsvik. Tenor Niklas Björling Rygert performs the role of Arne, with soprano Minna-Leena Lahti as his wife Tove. Baritone Tommi Hakala appears as Arne's friend Egil. The Artist's role is sung by soprano Iris Candelaria, and tenor Jere Hölttä performs the role of Ole, the son of Jostein and Turid.

Saat Broadway-uutiset WhatsAppissa Saat uusimmat päivitykset, uutiset ja eksklusiivisen sisällön suoraan sovelluksessa.