The London Palladium Pantomime 10th Anniversary Season Breaks Venue Records

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The London Palladium Pantomime broke records at the world-famous venue as it celebrated its 10th anniversary season with the magical fairytale adventure, Sleeping Beauty.

The London Palladium Pantomime is firmly established as the greatest spectacle in the theatrical calendar and in 2024 welcomed its 1 millionth customer.

The production of Sleeping Beauty broke the Palladium Pantomime's own record for the biggest ever audience across a 5-week season, with more than 137,000 patrons attending the show, breaking the previous record of 132,000 for Robin Hood in 2024, in turn making the show the highest grossing pantomime of all time and achieving the highest-grossing week for any show at the box office of the iconic venue.

Michael Harrison said, “Just when we thought the London Palladium pantomime couldn't get any bigger it's amazing to think that 137,000 people saw this year's Sleeping Beauty. Every seat filled and all standing places gone! A huge thank you to our audiences who make our annual spectacular part of their Christmas every year.

We look forward to announcing the 2026 production in the coming months but we are already hard at work creating what we hope will be the most spectacular and memorable one yet!”

Sleeping Beauty starred Catherine Tate as Carabosse the Wicked Fairy, alongside Palladium panto royalty Julian Clary as King Julian.

The milestone production also saw the return of favourites Paul Zerdin as The Great Zerdini, Nigel Havers as Keeper of the Privy and Rob Madge as The Diva of Dreams.

Fresh from his cameo as King Richard in 2024's production of Robin Hood, Jon Culshaw joined the company as King Julian's Private Detective. Emily Lane returned to the Palladium as Princess Aurora following her performance in Hello, Dolly! in 2024, and Amonik Melaco returned as Prince Peter, having first been cast in the company of Robin Hood.

2025 marked the tenth year that Julian Clary, Nigel Havers and Paul Zerdin have starred in pantomimes at The London Palladium, since the 2016 production of Cinderella. Rob Madge made a triumphant Palladium Panto debut in 2022's Jack and the Beanstalk and has since returned in Peter Pan, Robin Hood and Sleeping Beauty.

Sleeping Beauty ran from Saturday 6 December 2025 – Sunday 11 January 2026 at The London Palladium.

Harrison's production has set designs by Mark Walters and costume designs by Hugh Durrant, Teresa Nalton and Mike Coltman created especially for The London Palladium, choreography by Karen Bruce, visual special effects by The Twins FX, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Matt Peploe and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Sleeping Beauty is produced and directed by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes. As a producer in the West End, his credits include Titanique, Hello, Dolly! Sunset Boulevard, The Little Big Things, Crazy For You, The Wizard of Oz, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Drifters Girl, Gypsy, Starlight Express, the record-breaking 2025 summer season of Evita and this year's production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium.

Crossroads Pantomimes is the world's biggest pantomime producer and part of Crossroads Live, a global leader in the production of musical theatre and immersive entertainment experiences.