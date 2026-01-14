Westport Country Playhouse to Host Free TRUE JUSTICE Screening on MLK Day

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Westport Country Playhouse will present a free-of-charge screening of the 2019 Emmy Award-winning documentary film, “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality,” on Monday, January 19, at 7 p.m. The event is part of the 20th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in partnership with The Westport Library, TEAM Westport, Westport Country Playhouse, Westport Museum for History and Culture, and Westport/Weston Clergy Association.

The film won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Social Issue Documentary, and is the winner of the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications' 26th Annual Vision Award and a Peabody Award.

After the screening, the audience is invited to stay for a chat with one of the film's executive producers, Trey Ellis of Westport, and host Harold Bailey, Jr., Westport Country Playhouse trustee and TEAM Westport chair, followed by an audience Q&A.

“True Justice” follows Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative's (EJI) struggle to create greater fairness in the criminal justice system. Highlighting watershed moments involving cases and clients, “True Justice” offers a rare glimpse into the human struggle that is required when the poor and people of color are wrongly condemned or unfairly sentenced, and explores the personal toll it takes.

The film also documents the monumental opening of the EJI's Legacy Museum and its National Memorial for Peace and Justice, which is dedicated to the more than 4,400 African American victims of lynching. These sites are part of EJI's effort to engage the nation in a new era of truth and justice.

Admission is free-of-charge by reservation at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/true-justice/ or call the box office at (203) 227-4177. Seating is on a first come, first served basis. The film will run 141 minutes, rated TV-MA.

“True Justice” is a co-production of HBO and Kunhardt Films; produced and directed by Peter Kunhardt, George Kunhardt and Teddy Kunhardt; executive produced by Trey Ellis and Peter Kunhardt.