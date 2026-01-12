WICKED: FOR GOOD, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS, & More Nominated for MPSE Golden Reel Awards

Winners will be announced at the annual gala on March 8, 2026, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) have unveiled the nominations for the 73rd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement in sound editing, sound design, music editing and foley artistry in film, television and gaming.
Among the nominees are Wicked: For Good, which was recognized for music editing, in addition to Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino's dance series Étoile. Other notable nominees included honors for the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters, Sinners, Frankenstein, Bugonia, and more. Take a look at the full list below.
Winners will be announced at the annual gala on March 8, 2026, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. As previously announced, two honorary awards will also be presented at the gala: Kathleen Kennedy will receive the 2026 Filmmaker Award, and supervising sound editor Mark Mangini will receive the Career Achievement Award.
A Breath Before Dying
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre MPSE
Sound Designers: Evan Dockter, Cat Gensler, Lawrence Reyes
Love, Death + Robots: “400 Boys”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Craig Henighan MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE
Foley Editors: Matt Manselle, Lyndsey Schenk MPSE
Foley Artist: Brian Straub MPSE
Marvel Zombies: Episode 1
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber
Supervising Foley Editor: Jeremy Molod
Sound Designer: Krysten Mate
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathon Stevens, Jamey Scott MPSE
Rick and Morty: “Summer of All Fears”
Cartoon Network
Supervising Sound Editor: Hunter Curra MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Corbin Bumeter
Dialogue Editors: James A. Moore, Ricardo Watson, Lee Harting
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld: “Friends”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood
Supervising ADR Editor: Matthew Wood
Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
Sound Designers: David W. Collins, Michael Brinkman, Bill Rudolph
Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen MPSE, Michael Brinkman, Bill Rudolph
Dialogue Editors: Angela Ang, Chris Cirino, Bobby Garza, Kevin Hart, Carlos Sotolongo
Adolescence: Episode 2
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: James Drake
ADR Editor: Emma Butt
Dialogue Editor: Michelle Woods
The Pitt: “7:00PM”
HBOMax
Supervising Sound Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Kristen Hirlinger MPSE
ADR Editor: Vince Tennant MPSE
Severance: “Cold Harbor”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Jacob Ribicoff MPSE
Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski
Stranger Things: Chapter Four: “Sorcerer”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan MPSE, Will Files MPSE
Dialogue/ADR Supervisor: Ryan Cole MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Polly McKinnon, Korey Pereira MPSE, Graham Terry, Emma Present MPSE
Task: “Vagrants”
HBOMax
Supervising Sound Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza
Dialogue Editor: Michael McMenomy
ADR Editor: Mar Heredia
Andor: “Who Are You?”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Margit Pfeiffer
Supervising ADR Editor: Margit Pfeiffer
Sound Designer: David Acord
Sound Effects Editor: Josh Gold
Dialogue Editor: James Spencer
Foley Editor: Alyssa Nevarez
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown MPSE, Sean England MPSE
Alien Earth: “Neverland”
FX
Supervising Sound Editors: Lee Gilmore MPSE, Brad North MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Beso Kacharava MPSE
Sound Designers: Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Justin Davey MPSE, Chris Terhune MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Tim Walston MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE, Albert Romero
Foley Editors: Alexander Sanikidz, Rati Chkhetiani, Levan Tserediani
The Last of Us: “Through the Valley”
HBOMax
Supervising Sound Editor: Michael J. Benavente MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Randy Wilson
Sound Designers: Christopher Battaglia MPSE, Chris Terhune MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Mitchell Lestner, Jacob Flack MPSE, Odin Benitez
Dialogue Editor: Joe Schiff
Foley Editors: Justin Helle, Ron Mellegers
Foley Artists: Stefan Fraticelli, Brandon Bak, Jason Charbonneau, Biko Gogaladze
Pluribus: “Pirate Lady”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager MPSE
Sound Designer: Todd Toon MPSE
Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford
Foley Artists: Jason Charbonnaeu, Stefan Fraticelli
Stranger Things: Chapter Four: “Sorcerer”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Angelo Palazzo MPSE, David Grimaldi MPSE, KATIE Halliday, Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Christopher Bonis, Nicholas Interlandi, Steve Neal MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE
Foley Editors: Gina Wark, Peter Persaud
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
The Bear: “Scallop”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Fuhrer, Matt Snedocer
ADR Editor: John Bowen
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan
Murderbot: “All Systems Red”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Tyler Whitham MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Danielle McBride MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Craig MacLellan
Dialogue Editor: Ève Corrêa-Guedes
Foley Artist: John Elliot
Only Murders in the Building: “LESTR”
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editors: Danika Wikke MPSE, Mathew Waters
Sound Effects Editor: Brad Katona MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Brian Dunlop
Foley Editor: Sanaa Kelley MPSE
Foley Artists: Iris Dutour, Sanaa Kelley MPSE
Side Quest: “Fugue”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Pete Nicholas, Charlie Campagna
Dialogue Editor: Sean Hessinger MPSE
Foley Editors: John Sanacore MPSE, Nathan Nadell
Foley Artist: Rick Owens MPSE
The Studio: “The Golden Globes”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: George Haddad MPSE
Foley Supervisor: Randy Wilson
Sound Effects Editor: Lloyd Stuart Martin
Dialogue Editor: Borja Sau
Foley Editor: Justin Helle
Bad Guys 2
DreamWorks Animation
Supervising Sound Editors: Ken McGill, Julian Slater MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Paul Pirola
Sound Effects Editor: Cathryn Wang MPSE
Elio
Disney Pixar
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeremy Bowker
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Supervising Foley Editor: Jordan Myers
Sound Designer: Jeremy Bowker
Sound Effects Editors: Steve Bissinger, Jessey Drake MPSE, Richard Gould, Joel Raabe MPSE
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown MPSE, Jana Vance
Kpop Demon Hunters
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Michael Babcock MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Branden Spencer
Sound Designers: Michael Babcock MPSE, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Trevor Gates, KATIE Halliday
Sound Effects Editors: Goeun Lee Everett MPSE, Russell Topal MPSE
Foley Editors: Ian Herzon, Beso Kacharava MPSE
Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeremy Bowker
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE
Supervising Music Editors: Stephen M. Davis, Earl Ghaffari
Sound Designer: Jeremy Bowker
Sound Effects Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Joel Raabe MPSE, Kimberly Patrick, Cameron Barker
Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Angela Ang
Senior Music Editor: Kendall Demarest
Foley Editor: Jordan Myers
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown MPSE, Sean England MPSE
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Sony Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Bergh
Sound Designers: Bernard MacMahon, Dan Gitlin
Sound Effects Editors: Nick Bergh, Dan Gitlin
Dialogue Editors: Dan Gitlin, Nick Bergh
Deaf President Now!
Apple Original Films
Supervising Sound Editors: Eilam Hoffman, Nina Hartstone MPSE, Jacob Bloomfeld-Misrach MPSE
Foley Supervisor: Adam Méndez
Sound Designers: Samir Foco, Eilam Hoffman, Nina Hartstone MPSE, Michael Harte, Tom Sayers MPSE
Sound Editor: Adam Armitage
Dialogue Editor: Greg Francis
Foley Editor: Rob Davidson
Foley Artist: Oli Ferris
I Was Born This Way
Jungefilm
Supervising Sound Editor: Leslie Gaston-Bird MPSE
Sound Editors: Lauren Cooper, Lora Cornes
It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley
HBOMax
Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Alexis Soto
Viktor
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Albrechtsen MPSE
Sound Designers: Heikki Kossi MPSE, Peter Albrechtsen MPSE, Nicolas Becker
Sound Effects Editor: Mikkel Nielsen
Dialogue Editor: Kristoffer Salting
Belén
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Leandro de Loredo
Sound Effects Editor: Tomás Ramos
Dialogue Editor: Lucía Biscayart
Foley Artists: Gabriel Santamaria, Florencia Velardita
Dong Ji Rescue
Seventh Art Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Kang Fu MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller
Music Editor: Fei Yu
Foley Editor: Tie Zheng Wang
Sirât
NEON
Supervising Sound Editor: Laia Casanovas
Sound Effects Editors: Oriol Donat i Martos, Claudi Dosta Ivanow
Dialogue Editor: Irene Rausell
Foley Artist: Miguel Barbosa
Sound of Falling
MUBI
Supervising Sound Editor: Billie Mind
Sound Designers: Jürgen Scholz, Billie Mind
Dialogue Editor: Sebastian Heyser
Foley Editor: Thomas Köhler
Foley Artist: Maximiliane Pongratz
Bugonia
Focus Features
Supervising Sound Editor: Johnnie Burn MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Neil Leachman
F1
Apple Original Films
Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson MPSE, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Chris Gridley
Dialogue Editor: Ryan Cota
Frankenstein
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Stephen Barden MPSE, Dustin Harris MPSE, Danielle McBride MPSE, Jill Purdy MPSE
One Battle After Another
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Scarabosio
Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn
Sinners
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Benjamin A. Burtt
Supervising Dialogue Editor: David V. Butler MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Jason W. Freeman MPSE
ADR Editor: David V. Butler MPSE
Anemone
Focus Features
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Fanagan MPSE
Sound Designer: Steve Fanagan MPSE
Foley Editor: James Tebbitt
Foley Artist: Caoimhe Doyle
F1
Apple Original Films
Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson MPSE, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE
Foley Supervisor: Thom Brennan
Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Kim B. Christensen, Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Scott Guitteau
Foley Artists: Sean England MPSE, Heikki Kossi MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Frankenstein
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Nathan Robitaille MPSE
Sound Designer: Nathan Robitaille MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Paul Germann MPSE, Scott Hitchon MPSE, Craig MacLellan, Dashen Naidoo
Foley Editor: Chelsea Body
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox MPSE
One Battle After Another
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Scarabosio
Sound Designer: Christopher Scarabosio
Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Jeremy Molod
Foley Artists: Steve Hammond, Goro Koyama
Sinners
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Benny Burtt
Supervising Foley Editor: Willard Overstreet MPSE
Sound Designer: Steve Boeddeker
Sound Effects Editor: David Hughes
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, KATIE Rose
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: “The Last Straw”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Tess Fournier MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: KATIE Jackson MPSE, Tim Vindigni MPSE, Vivian Williams MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Logan Romjue MPSE
Foley Editor: Nathan Yamaguchi
Invincible: "I Thought You’d Never Shut Up"
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy MPSE, KATIE Jackson MPSE, Noah Kowalski, Jayson Niner MPSE, Mia Perfetti
Dialogue Editor: Logan Romjue MPSE
Foley Artist: Carol Ma MPSE
Predator: “Killer of Killers”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune MPSE, Will Files MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE
Sound Designers: Justin Davey MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE, James Miller MPSE
Sound Editors: Matt "Smokey" Cloud MPSE, Luis Galdames MPSE, Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Steve Neal MPSE,
Matt Yocum MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Julie Diaz MPSE, Ailene Roberts MPSE
Foley Editors: Kailyn Jenkins, Jacob McNaughton, Samuel Munoz, Nick Neutra
Foley Artists: Noel Vought, Adam Decoster
Transformers: EarthSpark: “Legacy of Hope”
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy MPSE, Jacob Cook MPSE, Brad Meyer MPSE, Kyle Stockbridge, Vivian Williams MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Christine Gamache, Michael Wessner MPSE
Foley Editors: Tim Vindigni MPSE, Nathan Yamaguchi
100 Foot Wave
HBOMax
Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne
Sound Designers: Kevin Senzaki MPSE, Eric Di Stefano
Sound Effects Editors: Eli Akselrod, Mika Anami
Dialogue Editor: Max Holland
The Beatles Anthology: Episode 9
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Alexis Feodoroff, Emile de la Rey, Tim Chaproniere
Sound Designer: Al Sirkett MPSE
Billy Joel: And So It Goes: Part One
HBOMax
Supervising Sound Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski
Sound Effects Editor: Tim Obzud
John Candy: I Like Me
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber
Sound Effects Editor: Christopher Lafaye
Love + War
National Geographic
Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach
Sound Effects Editor: Nick Caramela
Dialogue Editor: Matt Rigby
Foley Editor: Chris White
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan
Beast of War
Bronte Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Sam Gain-Emery
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Hayden Riley
Supervising Foley Editor: Steve Burgess
Sound Designer: Lachlan Harris MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jennifer Leonforte, Kiah Roache-Turner
Dialogue Editor: Tom Herdman
Foley Artist: Dylan Burgess
The Gorge
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl MPSE, Paul Hackner MPSE
Dialogue / ADR Supervisors: Stephanie Brown MPSE, David V. Butler MPSE
Supervising Foley Editors: Jonathan Klein, Roni Pillischer
Sound Designers: David Farmer MPSE, Dane A. Davis MPSE, Bill R. Dean MPSE, Frederic Dubois MPSE, Darren Maynard MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia MPSE, Javier Bennassar, Goeun Lee Everett MPSE, Jon Greasley MPSE, Jason W. Jennings MPSE, Nolan McNaughton MPSE
Dialogue Editors: James Morioka MPSE, Kira Roessler
Music Editor: Sally Boldt
Foley Editor: Chris White
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan, Curtis Henderson
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Gilmore MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon
Supervising Foley Editor: Beso Kacharava MPSE
Sound Designer: Justin Davey MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Matt "Smokey" Cloud MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Ryan Cole MPSE
Foley Editors: Dachi Abesalashvili, Alexander Sanikidze
Foley Artists: Tornike Dzidzikashvili, Biko Gogaladze
Star Trek: Section 31
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor MPSE
Sound Designer: Michael Schapiro MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Alex Pugh MPSE, Kip Smedley, Andrew Twite
Dialogue Editor: Austin Olivia Kendrick
ADR Editor: Sebastian Sheehan Visconti MPSE
Foley Editor: Darrin Mann, Clay Weber MPSE
Foley Artist: Alyson Dee Moore, KATIE Rose
Andor: “What a Festive Evening”
Disney+
Music Editor: Ian Broucek
Étoile: “The Hiccup”
Amazon Prime
Music Editor: John Finklea
The Last of Us: “Through the Valley”
HBOMax
Lead Music Editor: Maarten Hofmeijer MPSE
Severance: “Cold Harbor”
Apple TV+
Music Editors: Lina Glikson, Scott Hanau
Stranger Things: Chapter Four: “Sorcerer”
Netflix
Music Editors: Evyen Klean, David Klotz
The Bear: “Soubise”
FX
Music Editors: Jeff Lingle, Jason Lingle
Love, Death + Robots: “400 Boys”
Netflix
Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau
Only Murders in the Building: "The House Always…"
Hulu
Music Editor: Micha Liberman MPSE
The Studio: “The War”
Apple TV+
Music Editor: Lorena Perez Batista
Wolf King: “The Rise of the Wolf”
Netflix
Lead Music Editor: Thomas Haines
Music Editor: Steve Bond
The Beatles Anthology: Episode 9
Disney+
Supervising Music Editors: Tim Chaproniere, Emile de la Rey, Alexis Feodoroff
Music Editors: Tyrone Frost, Claudia Holmstead-Morris, Hunter Jackson
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Sony Pictures
Music Editors: Nick Bergh, Dan Gitlin, Bernard MacMahon
Billy Joel: And So It Goes: Part 1
HBOMax
Supervising Music Editor: Shari Johanson
Music Editor: Debora Lilavois
It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley
HBOMax
Music Editor: Michael Brake MPSE
Stans
Paramount PIctures
Music Editor: Julie Glaze Houlihan
Kpop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation
Music Editor: Oren Yaacoby
Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning
Paramount Pictures
Supervising Music Editor: Cécile Tournesac
Music Editor: Timeri Duplat
One Battle After Another
Warner Bros.
Music Editor: Graeme Stewart
Sinners
Warner Bros.
Music Editor: Felipe Pacheco
Wicked: For Good
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editors: Catherine Wilson, Jack Dolman
Supervising Vocal Editor: Robin Baynton
Battlefield 6
Electronic Arts
Senior Audio Directors: Mari Saastamoinen Minto, Jeff Wilson
Audio Director - Voice : Rob Gardner
Sound Supervisor: Glen Gathard
Dialogue Editorial Supervisor: Eric Marks MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Fonarev
Audio Programmers: Sean Wilson, Clément Visseq, Olle Persson, Adam Philp, Axel Szelag, Gavin Rouse, Ryan Salt
Lead Voice Designers: Patrick Biason, Nick Friedemann
Senior Voice Designers: Chong Aik Ming, Oscar Myrland
Senior Voice Over Designer: Jim Shacklock
Voice Designers: Priscilla Achampong, Chris Chan, Jeff Quinn, Alvaro Vela
Technical Voice Designers: Ernesto Cantillo, Aryo Nazaradeh
Dialogue Editors: Feri Gutierrez, Kimmy Bohlin Keelyn, Daniel Khim MPSE, Matt Klimek MPSE
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Justin Scott Wilson MPSE
Dialogue Designers: Masashi Takada, Briana Villarreal
Dialogue Editor: Dominic Roocroft
Ghost of Yōtei
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Audio Director: Brad Meyer MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Jareth Turner, Duncan Gillies
Dialogue Designers: Dale Curtis, Benjamin Gendron-Smith, Rory Given, Robert Kubicki, Kevin McClelland, David Pierre, Heather Plunkard, Dedrick Sarzaba, Ryan Schaad MPSE, HuiYun Tay
Audio QAs: Brianna Wing, Jeric Chapman
Mafia, The Old Country
Hangar 13
Audio Lead: Andrej Smoljan
Audio Director: Matt Bauer MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Erik Schmall
Technical Sound Designer: Brian Ploof
Senior Audio Artist: Josh Holloway, Petr Klimunda, Pavel Smely
Borderlands 4
Gearbox Software
Lead Technical Sound Designer: Jesse Lemons
Lead Audio Programmer: Bob Dudasik
Managing Director of Audio: Mark Petty
Associate Director of Music: Julian Peterson
Expert Music Designer: Christian Pacaud
Music Designer: Joshua Michael Carro
Music Editor: Casey Di Iorio
Call of Duty: BLACK OPS 7
Treyarch and Raven Software
Audio Director: Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Tuey MPSE
Music Editors: Collin Ayers MPSE, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Shaun Chen MPSE, Scott Eckert MPSE, Jacob Harley MPSE, Alex Hemlock, Jim Lordeman, James McCawley, Louie Schultz, Kevin Sherwood
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Lead Sound Programmer: Kotaro Mori
Lead Music Designer: Monty Mudd
Supervising Music Designer: Andrew Buresh
Music Designers: Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Kye Cree-Voce, Robert Goodson, Bradley Gurwin, Collin Lewis, Nick Mastroianni, Seira Ishimura McCarthy, Laryssa Okada, Jin Qin MPSE, Kelvin Yuen
Music Implementor: Yuji Yamagishi
Ghost of Yōtei
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Sonia Coronado, Ted Kocher, Scott Shoemaker
Music Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Music Editors: Andrew Karboski, Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Monty Mudd, Udit Srivathsan
Battlefield 6
Electronic Arts
Senior Audio Director: Mari Saastamoinen Minto
Audio Directors: Tom Hite, Nate Iske, David Jegutidse
Lead Sound Designers: Jean Xu, Danijel Djuric, Mikael Grolander, Rasmus Thorup, Warren Post
Lead Technical Sound Designers: Oskar Eriksson, Gaëtan Lourmiere, Braeger Moore, Olivier Paschal, Goncalo Lopes Tavares
Audio Programmers: Jeff Ballard, Adam Philp, Gavin Rouse, Ryan Salt, Sean Wilson, Clément Visseq, Axel Szelag
Senior Technical Sound Designers: Nikola Lukić, Max McCoy
Senior Sound Designers: Chris Burt, Drew Elder, Jack Sandall, Tom Wright, Alexis Marzin
Sound Designers: Tomas Bancroft, Briana Billups, Yanni Caldas, Mike Clarke, Will Dunn, Arvid Lundin, Rodrigo Ruiz Morales, Adam Viger, Dave Vitas, Bryan O. Watkins MPSE, Frédérik White, Heedo Woo, Felix Norton-Barsalou
Technical Sound Designers: Albin Jansson, Aryo Nazaradeh, Thomas Parrish
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Lead Technical Sound Designer: Hiroyuki Nakayama
Lead Sound Programmer: Kotaro Mori
Sound Design Leads: Derrick Espino, Noburo Masuda, Alex Previty MPSE, Andres Herrera
Sound Design Supervisors: Glen Gathard, Emile Mika, Stephen Schappler, Erick Ocampo
Senior Sound Designers: Maria Rascon, Ash Read, Pete Reed, Aaron Sanchez, Satsuki Sato, Robert Castro MPSE, Danny Hey, Juuso Tolonen, Nick Tomassetti, Lorenzo Valsassina, TJ Schauer, Tsubasa Ito, Chris Kokkinos MPSE
Sound Designers: Emiliyan Arnaudov, Danny Barboza MPSE, Edward Durcan, Goeun Lee Everett MPSE, David Goll, Rebecca Heathcote MPSE, Jason W. Jennings MPSE, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Federico Modanese, Chris Norrish, Daniel Ramos MPSE, Brad Reese, Charlie Ritter MPSE, Taiga Teshima, Minoru Tsuchihashi, Tim Walston MPSE, Yuji Yamagishi
Sound Editors: Nat Allam, Florian Titus Ardelean, Jamey Scott MPSE, Tom Holmes
Senior Foley Artists: Joanna Fang MPSE, Blake Collins MPSE
Foley Editors: Austin Creek, Nick Seaman
Dispatch
AdHoc Studios
Technical Sound Designer: Diego Hodge
Sound Designer: Ranger Norton, Paul Ruskay
Sound Editors: Lazar Levine, Nick Mastroianni, Greg Sabitz
Audio Artist: Khayyam Mirza
Editors: Zack Winlaw, Zack Alves
Ghost of Yōtei
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Audio Director: Brad Meyer MPSE
Supervising Sound Editors: Byron Bullock, Adam Lidbetter
Audio Programmers: Apoorva Bansal, Krish Ragaratnam
Sound Designers: Safar Bake, Jack Bell, Erik Buensuceso, Sam Day, Bob Kellough MPSE, Josh Lord MPSE, Mattwo Lupieri, David Philipp, Lorenzo Piani, Pete Reed, Flávia Taconi, Chris Walasek
Technical Sound Designer: Grey Davenport
Sound Effects Editor: Pete Hanson MPSE
Sound Implementers: Chris Bolte, Jessie Chang, Jasper Corcoran
Senior Foley Editors: Blake Collins MPSE, Joanna Fang MPSE
Audio QAs: Jeric Chapman, Brianna Wing
Carb Pot
Beijing Film Academy
Supervising Sound Editors: Chang Xuying, Ling Mei
Damned
Savannah College of Art and Design
Supervising Sound Editor: James Michael Slukhinsky
Dancing Spiders Play Jazz in Nooks
University of Michigan
Supervising Sound Editors: Renata Schmult
A Darker Place: Cases from the DCA
Chapman University
Supervising Sound Editor: Evan Nowack
El Corazón
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Will Henley
Moksha
The Netherlands Film Academy
Supervising Sound Editors: Faas Brester, Jan Verburg
Oneiros
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Jingman Anita Xu
They Made You Into a Weapon and Told You to Find Peace
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Levi Giger
