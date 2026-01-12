 tracker
WICKED: FOR GOOD, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS, & More Nominated for MPSE Golden Reel Awards

Winners will be announced at the annual gala on March 8, 2026, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

By: Jan. 12, 2026
Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) have unveiled the nominations for the 73rd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement in sound editing, sound design, music editing and foley artistry in film, television and gaming.

Among the nominees are Wicked: For Good, which was recognized for music editing, in addition to Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino's dance series Étoile. Other notable nominees included honors for the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters, Sinners, Frankenstein, Bugonia, and more. Take a look at the full list below.

As previously announced, two honorary awards will also be presented at the gala: Kathleen Kennedy will receive the 2026 Filmmaker Award, and supervising sound editor Mark Mangini will receive the Career Achievement Award.

73RD ANNUAL MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

A Breath Before Dying
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre MPSE
Sound Designers: Evan Dockter, Cat Gensler, Lawrence Reyes        

Love, Death + Robots: “400 Boys”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE        
Sound Effects Editors: Craig Henighan MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE        
Foley Editors: Matt Manselle, Lyndsey Schenk MPSE
Foley Artist: Brian Straub MPSE        

Marvel Zombies: Episode 1
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber
Supervising Foley Editor: Jeremy Molod
Sound Designer: Krysten Mate
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathon Stevens, Jamey Scott MPSE

Rick and Morty: “Summer of All Fears”
Cartoon Network
Supervising Sound Editor: Hunter Curra MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Corbin Bumeter
Dialogue Editors: James A. Moore, Ricardo Watson, Lee Harting        

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld: “Friends”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood
Supervising ADR Editor: Matthew Wood
Supervising Foley Editor: Frank Rinella                
Sound Designers: David W. Collins, Michael Brinkman, Bill Rudolph
Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen MPSE, Michael Brinkman, Bill Rudolph
Dialogue Editors: Angela Ang, Chris Cirino, Bobby Garza, Kevin Hart, Carlos Sotolongo

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

Adolescence: Episode 2
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: James Drake                
ADR Editor: Emma Butt        
Dialogue Editor: Michelle Woods

The Pitt: “7:00PM”
HBOMax
Supervising Sound Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Kristen Hirlinger MPSE
ADR Editor: Vince Tennant MPSE

Severance: “Cold Harbor”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Jacob Ribicoff MPSE
Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski

Stranger Things: Chapter Four: “Sorcerer”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Craig Henighan MPSE, Will Files MPSE
Dialogue/ADR Supervisor: Ryan Cole MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Polly McKinnon, Korey Pereira MPSE, Graham Terry, Emma Present MPSE

Task: “Vagrants”
HBOMax
Supervising Sound Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza
Dialogue Editor: Michael McMenomy
ADR Editor: Mar Heredia

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

Andor: “Who Are You?”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Margit Pfeiffer        
Supervising ADR Editor: Margit Pfeiffer
Sound Designer: David Acord       
Sound Effects Editor: Josh Gold
Dialogue Editor: James Spencer
Foley Editor: Alyssa Nevarez
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown MPSE, Sean England MPSE

Alien Earth: “Neverland”
FX
Supervising Sound Editors: Lee Gilmore MPSE, Brad North MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Beso Kacharava MPSE
Sound Designers: Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Justin Davey MPSE, Chris Terhune MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Tim Walston MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE, Albert Romero
Foley Editors: Alexander Sanikidz, Rati Chkhetiani, Levan Tserediani

The Last of Us: “Through the Valley”
HBOMax
Supervising Sound Editor: Michael J. Benavente MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Randy Wilson
Sound Designers: Christopher Battaglia MPSE, Chris Terhune MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Mitchell Lestner, Jacob Flack MPSE, Odin Benitez
Dialogue Editor: Joe Schiff
Foley Editors:        Justin Helle, Ron Mellegers
Foley Artists: Stefan Fraticelli, Brandon Bak, Jason Charbonneau, Biko Gogaladze

Pluribus: “Pirate Lady”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager MPSE
Sound Designer: Todd Toon MPSE
Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford        
Foley Artists: Jason Charbonnaeu, Stefan Fraticelli        

Stranger Things: Chapter Four: “Sorcerer”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Angelo Palazzo MPSE, David Grimaldi MPSE, KATIE Halliday, Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Christopher Bonis, Nicholas Interlandi, Steve Neal MPSE, Matt “Smokey” Cloud MPSE
Foley Editors: Gina Wark, Peter Persaud
Foley Artist: Steve Baine

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form        

The Bear: “Scallop”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Fuhrer, Matt Snedocer
ADR Editor: John Bowen
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan

Murderbot: “All Systems Red”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Tyler Whitham MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Danielle McBride MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Craig MacLellan
Dialogue Editor: Ève Corrêa-Guedes        
Foley Artist: John Elliot        

Only Murders in the Building: “LESTR”
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editors: Danika Wikke MPSE, Mathew Waters
Sound Effects Editor: Brad Katona MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Brian Dunlop        
Foley Editor: Sanaa Kelley MPSE
Foley Artists: Iris Dutour, Sanaa Kelley MPSE

Side Quest: “Fugue”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Pete Nicholas, Charlie Campagna
Dialogue Editor: Sean Hessinger MPSE
Foley Editors: John Sanacore MPSE, Nathan Nadell
Foley Artist: Rick Owens MPSE        

The Studio: “The Golden Globes”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: George Haddad MPSE
Foley Supervisor: Randy Wilson
Sound Effects Editor: Lloyd Stuart Martin
Dialogue Editor: Borja Sau
Foley Editor: Justin Helle                

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Bad Guys 2
DreamWorks Animation
Supervising Sound Editors: Ken McGill, Julian Slater MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Paul Pirola        
Sound Effects Editor: Cathryn Wang        MPSE                

Elio
Disney Pixar
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeremy Bowker
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Supervising Foley Editor: Jordan Myers                
Sound Designer: Jeremy Bowker        
Sound Effects Editors: Steve Bissinger, Jessey Drake MPSE, Richard Gould, Joel Raabe MPSE
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown MPSE, Jana Vance        

Kpop Demon Hunters
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Michael Babcock        MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Branden Spencer
Sound Designers: Michael Babcock MPSE, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Trevor Gates, KATIE Halliday        
Sound Effects Editors: Goeun Lee Everett MPSE, Russell Topal MPSE
Foley Editors: Ian Herzon, Beso Kacharava MPSE

Zootopia 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeremy Bowker
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE
Supervising Music Editors: Stephen M. Davis, Earl Ghaffari
Sound Designer: Jeremy Bowker
Sound Effects Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Joel Raabe MPSE, Kimberly Patrick, Cameron Barker
Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Angela Ang
Senior Music Editor: Kendall Demarest
Foley Editor: Jordan Myers
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown MPSE, Sean England MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

Becoming Led Zeppelin
Sony Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Bergh
Sound Designers: Bernard MacMahon, Dan Gitlin        
Sound Effects Editors: Nick Bergh, Dan Gitlin        
Dialogue Editors: Dan Gitlin, Nick Bergh                

Deaf President Now!
Apple Original Films
Supervising Sound Editors: Eilam Hoffman, Nina Hartstone MPSE, Jacob Bloomfeld-Misrach MPSE
Foley Supervisor: Adam Méndez
Sound Designers: Samir Foco, Eilam Hoffman, Nina Hartstone MPSE, Michael Harte, Tom Sayers MPSE
Sound Editor: Adam Armitage
Dialogue Editor: Greg Francis                        
Foley Editor: Rob Davidson
Foley Artist: Oli Ferris        

I Was Born This Way
Jungefilm
Supervising Sound Editor: Leslie Gaston-Bird MPSE
Sound Editors: Lauren Cooper, Lora Cornes

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley
HBOMax
Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Alexis Soto        

Viktor
Netflix        
Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Albrechtsen MPSE
Sound Designers: Heikki Kossi MPSE, Peter Albrechtsen MPSE, Nicolas Becker
Sound Effects Editor: Mikkel Nielsen                
Dialogue Editor: Kristoffer Salting        

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature International

Belén
Amazon Prime        
Supervising Sound Editor: Leandro de Loredo        
Sound Effects Editor: Tomás Ramos        
Dialogue Editor: Lucía Biscayart
Foley Artists: Gabriel Santamaria, Florencia Velardita        

Dong Ji Rescue
Seventh Art Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Kang Fu MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller        
Music Editor: Fei Yu
Foley Editor: Tie Zheng Wang

Sirât
NEON        
Supervising Sound Editor: Laia Casanovas        
Sound Effects Editors: Oriol Donat i Martos, Claudi Dosta Ivanow        
Dialogue Editor: Irene Rausell                
Foley Artist: Miguel Barbosa

Sound of Falling
MUBI
Supervising Sound Editor: Billie Mind
Sound Designers: Jürgen Scholz, Billie Mind
Dialogue Editor: Sebastian Heyser
Foley Editor: Thomas Köhler
Foley Artist: Maximiliane Pongratz

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Bugonia
Focus Features
Supervising Sound Editor: Johnnie Burn MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Neil Leachman

F1
Apple Original Films
Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson MPSE, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Chris Gridley
Dialogue Editor: Ryan Cota        

Frankenstein
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Stephen Barden MPSE, Dustin Harris MPSE, Danielle McBride MPSE, Jill Purdy MPSE

One Battle After Another
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Scarabosio
Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn

Sinners
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Benjamin A. Burtt        
Supervising Dialogue Editor: David V. Butler MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Jason W. Freeman MPSE
ADR Editor: David V. Butler MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Anemone
Focus Features
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Fanagan MPSE        
Sound Designer: Steve Fanagan MPSE
Foley Editor: James Tebbitt
Foley Artist: Caoimhe Doyle        

F1        
Apple Original Films
Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson MPSE, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE
Foley Supervisor: Thom Brennan        
Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Kim B. Christensen, Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Scott Guitteau                
Foley Artists: Sean England MPSE, Heikki Kossi MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Frankenstein
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Nathan Robitaille MPSE
Sound Designer: Nathan Robitaille MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Paul Germann MPSE, Scott Hitchon MPSE, Craig MacLellan, Dashen Naidoo
Foley Editor: Chelsea Body
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox MPSE

One Battle After Another
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Scarabosio        
Sound Designer: Christopher Scarabosio
Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Jeremy Molod                
Foley Artists: Steve Hammond, Goro Koyama                

Sinners
Warner Bros.        
Supervising Sound Editor: Benny Burtt        
Supervising Foley Editor: Willard Overstreet        MPSE
Sound Designer: Steve Boeddeker
Sound Effects Editor: David Hughes        
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, KATIE Rose        

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: “The Last Straw”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Tess Fournier MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: KATIE Jackson MPSE, Tim Vindigni MPSE, Vivian Williams MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Logan Romjue MPSE
Foley Editor: Nathan Yamaguchi        

Invincible: "I Thought You’d Never Shut Up"
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy MPSE, KATIE Jackson MPSE, Noah Kowalski, Jayson Niner MPSE, Mia Perfetti
Dialogue Editor: Logan Romjue MPSE
Foley Artist: Carol Ma        MPSE        

Predator: “Killer of Killers”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune MPSE, Will Files MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE
Sound Designers: Justin Davey MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE, James Miller MPSE
Sound Editors: Matt "Smokey" Cloud MPSE, Luis Galdames MPSE, Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Steve Neal MPSE,
Matt Yocum MPSE        
Dialogue Editors: Julie Diaz MPSE, Ailene Roberts MPSE
Foley Editors: Kailyn Jenkins, Jacob McNaughton, Samuel Munoz, Nick Neutra        
Foley Artists: Noel Vought, Adam Decoster

Transformers: EarthSpark: “Legacy of Hope”
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy MPSE, Jacob Cook MPSE, Brad Meyer MPSE, Kyle Stockbridge, Vivian Williams MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Christine Gamache, Michael Wessner MPSE
Foley Editors: Tim Vindigni MPSE, Nathan Yamaguchi                

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

100 Foot Wave
HBOMax
Supervising Sound Editor: Keith Hodne
Sound Designers: Kevin Senzaki MPSE, Eric Di Stefano
Sound Effects Editors: Eli Akselrod, Mika Anami                        
Dialogue Editor: Max Holland        

The Beatles Anthology: Episode 9
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Alexis Feodoroff, Emile de la Rey, Tim Chaproniere        
Sound Designer: Al Sirkett MPSE

Billy Joel: And So It Goes: Part One
HBOMax
Supervising Sound Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski        
Sound Effects Editor: Tim Obzud        

John Candy: I Like Me
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber        
Sound Effects Editor: Christopher Lafaye        

Love + War
National Geographic
Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach
Sound Effects Editor: Nick Caramela        
Dialogue Editor: Matt Rigby                
Foley Editor: Chris White        
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan        

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

Beast of War
Bronte Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Sam Gain-Emery        
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Hayden Riley
Supervising Foley Editor: Steve Burgess        
Sound Designer: Lachlan Harris MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jennifer Leonforte, Kiah Roache-Turner
Dialogue Editor: Tom Herdman        
Foley Artist: Dylan Burgess

The Gorge
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl MPSE, Paul Hackner MPSE
Dialogue / ADR Supervisors: Stephanie Brown MPSE, David V. Butler MPSE
Supervising Foley Editors: Jonathan Klein, Roni Pillischer
Sound Designers: David Farmer MPSE, Dane A. Davis MPSE, Bill R. Dean MPSE, Frederic Dubois MPSE, Darren Maynard MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia MPSE, Javier Bennassar, Goeun Lee Everett MPSE, Jon Greasley MPSE, Jason W. Jennings MPSE, Nolan McNaughton MPSE
Dialogue Editors: James Morioka MPSE, Kira Roessler
Music Editor: Sally Boldt
Foley Editor: Chris White
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome MPSE, Shaun Brennan, Curtis Henderson

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Gilmore MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon
Supervising Foley Editor: Beso Kacharava MPSE
Sound Designer: Justin Davey MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Nolan McNaughton MPSE, Matt "Smokey" Cloud MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Ryan Cole MPSE
Foley Editors: Dachi Abesalashvili, Alexander Sanikidze
Foley Artists: Tornike Dzidzikashvili, Biko Gogaladze        

Star Trek: Section 31
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor MPSE
Sound Designer: Michael Schapiro MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Alex Pugh MPSE, Kip Smedley, Andrew Twite
Dialogue Editor: Austin Olivia Kendrick
ADR Editor: Sebastian Sheehan Visconti MPSE
Foley Editor: Darrin Mann, Clay Weber MPSE
Foley Artist: Alyson Dee Moore, KATIE Rose                        

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

Andor: “What a Festive Evening”
Disney+
Music Editor: Ian Broucek

Étoile: “The Hiccup”
Amazon Prime
Music Editor: John Finklea

The Last of Us: “Through the Valley”
HBOMax
Lead Music Editor: Maarten Hofmeijer MPSE

Severance: “Cold Harbor”
Apple TV+
Music Editors: Lina Glikson, Scott Hanau

Stranger Things: Chapter Four: “Sorcerer”
Netflix
Music Editors: Evyen Klean, David Klotz

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

The Bear: “Soubise”
FX
Music Editors: Jeff Lingle, Jason Lingle

Love, Death + Robots: “400 Boys”
Netflix
Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

Only Murders in the Building: "The House Always…"
Hulu
Music Editor: Micha Liberman MPSE        

The Studio: “The War”
Apple TV+
Music Editor: Lorena Perez Batista

Wolf King: “The Rise of the Wolf”
Netflix
Lead Music Editor: Thomas Haines
Music Editor: Steve Bond

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

The Beatles Anthology: Episode 9
Disney+                 
Supervising Music Editors: Tim Chaproniere, Emile de la Rey, Alexis Feodoroff
Music Editors: Tyrone Frost, Claudia Holmstead-Morris, Hunter Jackson

Becoming Led Zeppelin
Sony Pictures
Music Editors: Nick Bergh, Dan Gitlin, Bernard MacMahon        

Billy Joel: And So It Goes: Part 1        
HBOMax
Supervising Music Editor: Shari Johanson
Music Editor: Debora Lilavois

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley
HBOMax
Music Editor: Michael Brake MPSE

Stans        
Paramount PIctures
Music Editor: Julie Glaze Houlihan

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

Kpop Demon Hunters
Sony Pictures Animation         
Music Editor: Oren Yaacoby

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Paramount Pictures        
Supervising Music Editor: Cécile Tournesac
Music Editor: Timeri Duplat

One Battle After Another
Warner Bros.        
Music Editor: Graeme Stewart

Sinners        
Warner Bros.
Music Editor: Felipe Pacheco

Wicked: For Good
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editors: Catherine Wilson, Jack Dolman
Supervising Vocal Editor: Robin Baynton

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR        

Battlefield 6
Electronic Arts
Senior Audio Directors: Mari Saastamoinen Minto, Jeff Wilson
Audio Director - Voice        : Rob Gardner        
Sound Supervisor: Glen Gathard
Dialogue Editorial Supervisor: Eric Marks MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Fonarev        
Audio Programmers: Sean Wilson, Clément Visseq, Olle Persson, Adam Philp, Axel Szelag, Gavin Rouse, Ryan Salt
Lead Voice Designers: Patrick Biason, Nick Friedemann
Senior Voice Designers: Chong Aik Ming, Oscar Myrland
Senior Voice Over Designer: Jim Shacklock
Voice Designers: Priscilla Achampong, Chris Chan, Jeff Quinn, Alvaro Vela        
Technical Voice Designers: Ernesto Cantillo, Aryo Nazaradeh        
Dialogue Editors: Feri Gutierrez, Kimmy Bohlin Keelyn, Daniel Khim MPSE, Matt Klimek MPSE        

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Justin Scott Wilson MPSE        
Dialogue Designers: Masashi Takada, Briana Villarreal        
Dialogue Editor: Dominic Roocroft

Ghost of Yōtei
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Audio Director: Brad Meyer MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Jareth Turner, Duncan Gillies        
Dialogue Designers: Dale Curtis, Benjamin Gendron-Smith, Rory Given, Robert Kubicki, Kevin McClelland, David Pierre, Heather Plunkard, Dedrick Sarzaba, Ryan Schaad MPSE, HuiYun Tay        
Audio QAs: Brianna Wing, Jeric Chapman        

Mafia, The Old Country
Hangar 13
Audio Lead: Andrej Smoljan
Audio Director: Matt Bauer MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Erik Schmall
Technical Sound Designer: Brian Ploof
Senior Audio Artist: Josh Holloway, Petr Klimunda, Pavel Smely        

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

Borderlands 4
Gearbox Software
Lead Technical Sound Designer: Jesse Lemons
Lead Audio Programmer: Bob Dudasik
Managing Director of Audio: Mark Petty
Associate Director of Music: Julian Peterson
Expert Music Designer: Christian Pacaud        
Music Designer: Joshua Michael Carro        
Music Editor: Casey Di Iorio        

Call of Duty: BLACK OPS 7
Treyarch and Raven Software
Audio Director: Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Tuey MPSE
Music Editors: Collin Ayers MPSE, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Shaun Chen MPSE, Scott Eckert MPSE, Jacob Harley MPSE, Alex Hemlock, Jim Lordeman, James McCawley, Louie Schultz, Kevin Sherwood        

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Lead Sound Programmer: Kotaro Mori
Lead Music Designer: Monty Mudd        
Supervising Music Designer: Andrew Buresh        
Music Designers: Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Kye Cree-Voce, Robert Goodson, Bradley Gurwin, Collin Lewis, Nick Mastroianni, Seira Ishimura McCarthy, Laryssa Okada, Jin Qin MPSE, Kelvin Yuen        
Music Implementor: Yuji Yamagishi

Ghost of Yōtei
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Supervising Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Sonia Coronado, Ted Kocher, Scott Shoemaker
Music Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary        
Music Editors: Andrew Karboski, Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Monty Mudd, Udit Srivathsan        

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

Battlefield 6
Electronic Arts
Senior Audio Director: Mari Saastamoinen Minto
Audio Directors: Tom Hite, Nate Iske, David Jegutidse
Lead Sound Designers: Jean Xu, Danijel Djuric, Mikael Grolander, Rasmus Thorup, Warren Post
Lead Technical Sound Designers: Oskar Eriksson, Gaëtan Lourmiere, Braeger Moore, Olivier Paschal, Goncalo Lopes Tavares        
Audio Programmers: Jeff Ballard, Adam Philp, Gavin Rouse, Ryan Salt, Sean Wilson, Clément Visseq, Axel Szelag
Senior Technical Sound Designers: Nikola Lukić, Max McCoy        
Senior Sound Designers: Chris Burt, Drew Elder, Jack Sandall, Tom Wright, Alexis Marzin        
Sound Designers: Tomas Bancroft, Briana Billups, Yanni Caldas, Mike Clarke, Will Dunn, Arvid Lundin, Rodrigo Ruiz Morales, Adam Viger, Dave Vitas, Bryan O. Watkins MPSE, Frédérik White, Heedo Woo, Felix Norton-Barsalou
Technical Sound Designers: Albin Jansson, Aryo Nazaradeh, Thomas Parrish        

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Lead Technical Sound Designer: Hiroyuki Nakayama
Lead Sound Programmer: Kotaro Mori
Sound Design Leads: Derrick Espino, Noburo Masuda, Alex Previty MPSE, Andres Herrera        
Sound Design Supervisors: Glen Gathard, Emile Mika, Stephen Schappler, Erick Ocampo
Senior Sound Designers: Maria Rascon, Ash Read, Pete Reed, Aaron Sanchez, Satsuki Sato, Robert Castro MPSE, Danny Hey, Juuso Tolonen, Nick Tomassetti, Lorenzo Valsassina, TJ Schauer, Tsubasa Ito, Chris Kokkinos MPSE
Sound Designers: Emiliyan Arnaudov, Danny Barboza MPSE, Edward Durcan, Goeun Lee Everett MPSE, David Goll, Rebecca Heathcote MPSE, Jason W. Jennings MPSE, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Federico Modanese, Chris Norrish, Daniel Ramos MPSE, Brad Reese, Charlie Ritter MPSE, Taiga Teshima, Minoru Tsuchihashi, Tim Walston MPSE, Yuji Yamagishi
Sound Editors: Nat Allam, Florian Titus Ardelean, Jamey Scott MPSE, Tom Holmes
Senior Foley Artists: Joanna Fang MPSE, Blake Collins MPSE
Foley Editors: Austin Creek, Nick Seaman        

Dispatch
AdHoc Studios
Technical Sound Designer: Diego Hodge
Sound Designer: Ranger Norton, Paul Ruskay        
Sound Editors: Lazar Levine, Nick Mastroianni, Greg Sabitz        
Audio Artist: Khayyam Mirza        
Editors: Zack Winlaw, Zack Alves

Ghost of Yōtei
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Audio Director: Brad Meyer MPSE
Supervising Sound Editors: Byron Bullock, Adam Lidbetter
Audio Programmers: Apoorva Bansal, Krish Ragaratnam        
Sound Designers: Safar Bake, Jack Bell, Erik Buensuceso, Sam Day, Bob Kellough MPSE, Josh Lord MPSE, Mattwo Lupieri, David Philipp, Lorenzo Piani, Pete Reed, Flávia Taconi, Chris Walasek
Technical Sound Designer: Grey Davenport        
Sound Effects Editor: Pete Hanson MPSE
Sound Implementers: Chris Bolte, Jessie Chang, Jasper Corcoran        
Senior Foley Editors: Blake Collins MPSE, Joanna Fang MPSE
Audio QAs: Jeric Chapman, Brianna Wing        

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Carb Pot
Beijing Film Academy        
Supervising Sound Editors: Chang Xuying, Ling Mei

Damned        
Savannah College of Art and Design
Supervising Sound Editor: James Michael Slukhinsky

Dancing Spiders Play Jazz in Nooks
University of Michigan        
Supervising Sound Editors: Renata Schmult

A Darker Place: Cases from the DCA        
Chapman University
Supervising Sound Editor: Evan Nowack

El Corazón
National Film & Television School        
Supervising Sound Editor: Will Henley

Moksha
The Netherlands Film Academy
Supervising Sound Editors: Faas Brester, Jan Verburg

Oneiros
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Jingman Anita Xu

They Made You Into a Weapon and Told You to Find Peace        
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Levi Giger


