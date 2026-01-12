Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi to Guest Star on JERSEY SHORE Spin-off CANADA SHORE

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Snooki is back. Jersey Shore original cast member Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi will be making several guest appearances during the first season of Canada Shore. Check out a first look at the star below in the newly released trailer for the show, premiering January 22 on Paramount+.

“I cannot wait for you guys to see me drop in on ten crazy Canadians as they party their way through the summer!” Snooki said. When the JERSEY SHORE icon is not around, Kelowna’s own Dane Rupert (aka the Prince of Kelowna) will serve as Snooki’s eyes and ears on the ground, putting the roomies to work and keeping the chaos in check (or not!).

Just like the original series, Canada Shore brings together 10 larger-than-life roommates from coast to coast to coast onto the sun-soaked shores of Kelowna, B.C. They’re ready to party, flirt, and turn every night into a once-in-a-lifetime memory. But between all the hookups and hangovers, this WILD crew becomes a family that laughs together, fights together, and supports each other.

Canada Show is the first-ever Canadian edition of the global MTV “Shore” phenomenon. Produced by Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company), the new cast was chosen from a nationwide casting call last spring, and the show was filmed last summer on the shores of Kelowna, British Columbia.

The original series, Jersey Shore, was a pioneering cultural phenomenon that Canadians embraced. It launched the career of several fan-favourite, party-going housemates, including Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino; Paul DelVecchio a.k.a DJ Pauly D; Jenni "JWOWW" Farley; Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi; Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola; Deanna Cortese; Ronnie Ortiz-Magro; Angelina Pivarnick; and Vinny Guadagnino. Including the new Canadian version, the format has now spawned 18 spin-offs, with recent additions being Aussie Shore and Frenchie Shore.