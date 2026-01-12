Video/Photos: Sophia Anne Caruso Stars as Baroque Works Villain in ONE PIECE Season 2 Teaser

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has revealed the official “Rise of the Baroques” teaser for One Piece: Into the Grand Line, highlighting an ensemble cast of villains appearing in the new season. Check out the trailer and new photos for Season 2, which arrives on March 10, 2026.

Baroque Works, a dangerous secret society of assassins, features Beetlejuice alum Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, and Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, along with David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, and Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9.

Returning cast members include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

In Season 2 of the series, Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Co-Showrunners, writers, and executive producers are Matt Owens and Joe Tracz (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief musical) with Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda serving as executive producers.

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time by Eiichiro Oda, with over 100 volumes and 500M copies sold worldwide. The story follows Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure, the One Piece, and become King of the Pirates. The show is created in partnership with Shueisha and is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner).

Upon its debut in 2023, the Netflix live-action series became a global phenomenon, spending eight weeks on the Global Top 10, reaching #1 in over 75 countries and making history as the first Netflix English-language series to debut at #1 in Japan. One Piece was nominated for 11 awards at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Young Teen Series.

As previously reported, the show has already been renewed for a third season, with Tony Award winner Cole Escola appearing as a series regular as Bon Clay. Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle, Cobra Kai) has also been cast in season three as Portgas D. Ace.

Photo Credit: Netflix



Charithra Chandran

Sophia Anne Caruso

Mackenyu

David Dastmalchian

Emily Rudd

Lera Abova

Mackenyu

Iñaki Godoy

Jacob Romero

Taz Skylar

Daniel Lasker

Jazzara Jaslyn, Lera Abova, Camrus Johnson

Mackenyu, Jacob Romero, Iñaki Godoy, Taz Skylar

Taz Skylar, Mackenyu, Iñaki Godoy, Jacob Romero, Emily Rudd