 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More

The full ceremony is now available to stream on Paramount+.

By: Jan. 12, 2026

Last night, the 83rd Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The full ceremony is now available to stream on Paramount+.

Attendees included Ariana Grande, Stephen Schwartz, Jessie Buckley, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Spielberg, Colman Domingo, Jean Smart, Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Selena Gomez, Kumail Nanjiani, Kate Hudson, Odessa A'zion, Emily Blunt, and more. Check out photos from the ceremony below.

Notable winners included Jessie Buckley, who took home an award for her performance in Hamnet, along with the film itself, which won the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama. The Netflix animated hit KPop Demon Hunters was honored in the categories of Best Motion Picture – Animated and Best Original Song.

Wicked: For Good received a total of five nominations, including those for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, but didn't win any awards. Other notable nominees included the Lorenz Hart biopic Blue Moon, along with performance nominations for Ethan Hawke, Amanda SeyfriedKate HudsonSarah Snook, and Carrie Coon. Take a look at the full list of winners here.

Photo Credit: Paramount+

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Ariana Grande and Stephen Schwartz

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Jean Smart and Ariana Grande

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Colman Domingo and Evan Ross

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Jennifer Lopez and Timothée Chalamet

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Kristen Bell and Jon M. Chiu

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder and Teyana Taylor

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Teyana Taylor and Ariana Grande

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Host Nikki Glaser

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Garner

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Teyana Taylor

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Stellan Skarsgård

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Teyana Taylor

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Teyana Taylor

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Ariana Grande and guest

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Jessie Buckley

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Jennifer Lopez

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Jean Smart

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Timothée Chalamet

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Amy Poehler and Snoop Dogg

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Amy Poehler

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Rose Byrne

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Paul Thomas Anderson

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
EJAE

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Seth Rogan

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lawrence

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Steven Spielberg and Ariana Grande

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Melissa McCarthy and Kathryn Hahn

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Jennifer Lopez

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Erin Doherty

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Jessie Buckley, Jacobi Jupe and Paul Mescal

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Rhea Seehorn

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Ethan Hawke and Kumail Nanjiani

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Steven Spielberg and Odessa A'zion

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Lisa and Ariana Grande

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Hailee Steinfeld and Ayo Edebiri

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Chloé Zhao and Jessie Buckley

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Chloé Zhao, Jessie Buckley, Steven Spielberg

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Kate Hudson and Ethan Hawke

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Rashida Jones and Mary Bronstein

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Steven Speilberg and Paul Mescal

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Paul Mescal, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Jessie Buckley, Jacobi Jupe, Max Richter, Chloé Zhao

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Diane Lane and Colman Domingo

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Paul Mescal, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Jessie Buckley, Max Richter, Steven Spielberg, Joe Alwyn, Liza Marshall, Maggie O'Farrell and Chloé Zhao

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Sara Murphy, Chase Infiniti, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul Thomas Anderson and Sean Penn

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Jessie Buckley

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Wagner Moura

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Sara Murphy, Chase Infiniti, Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson

Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More Image
EJAE


Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos