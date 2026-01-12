Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More

The full ceremony is now available to stream on Paramount+.
Last night, the 83rd Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The full ceremony is now available to stream on Paramount+.
Attendees included Ariana Grande, Stephen Schwartz, Jessie Buckley, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Spielberg, Colman Domingo, Jean Smart, Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Selena Gomez, Kumail Nanjiani, Kate Hudson, Odessa A'zion, Emily Blunt, and more. Check out photos from the ceremony below.
Notable winners included Jessie Buckley, who took home an award for her performance in Hamnet, along with the film itself, which won the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama. The Netflix animated hit KPop Demon Hunters was honored in the categories of Best Motion Picture – Animated and Best Original Song.
Wicked: For Good received a total of five nominations, including those for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, but didn't win any awards. Other notable nominees included the Lorenz Hart biopic Blue Moon, along with performance nominations for Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Kate Hudson, Sarah Snook, and Carrie Coon. Take a look at the full list of winners here.
Ariana Grande and Stephen Schwartz
Jennifer Lopez and Timothée Chalamet
Kristen Bell and Jon M. Chiu
Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder and Teyana Taylor
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Teyana Taylor and Ariana Grande
Host Nikki Glaser
Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Garner
Teyana Taylor
Stellan Skarsgård
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor
Ariana Grande and guest
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter
Timothée Chalamet
Paul Thomas Anderson
EJAE
Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lawrence
Steven Spielberg and Ariana Grande
Melissa McCarthy and Kathryn Hahn
Jessie Buckley, Jacobi Jupe and Paul Mescal
Ethan Hawke and Kumail Nanjiani
Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Steven Spielberg and Odessa A'zion
Lisa and Ariana Grande
Hailee Steinfeld and Ayo Edebiri
Chloé Zhao and Jessie Buckley
Chloé Zhao, Jessie Buckley, Steven Spielberg
Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Rashida Jones and Mary Bronstein
Steven Speilberg and Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Jessie Buckley, Jacobi Jupe, Max Richter, Chloé Zhao
Paul Mescal, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Jessie Buckley, Max Richter, Steven Spielberg, Joe Alwyn, Liza Marshall, Maggie O'Farrell and Chloé Zhao
Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Sara Murphy, Chase Infiniti, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul Thomas Anderson and Sean Penn
Wagner Moura
Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Sara Murphy, Chase Infiniti, Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson
EJAE
