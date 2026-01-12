Photos: Inside the 2026 Golden Globes with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, & More

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Last night, the 83rd Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The full ceremony is now available to stream on Paramount+.

Attendees included Ariana Grande, Stephen Schwartz, Jessie Buckley, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Spielberg, Colman Domingo, Jean Smart, Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Selena Gomez, Kumail Nanjiani, Kate Hudson, Odessa A'zion, Emily Blunt, and more. Check out photos from the ceremony below.

Notable winners included Jessie Buckley, who took home an award for her performance in Hamnet, along with the film itself, which won the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama. The Netflix animated hit KPop Demon Hunters was honored in the categories of Best Motion Picture – Animated and Best Original Song.

Wicked: For Good received a total of five nominations, including those for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, but didn't win any awards. Other notable nominees included the Lorenz Hart biopic Blue Moon, along with performance nominations for Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Kate Hudson, Sarah Snook, and Carrie Coon. Take a look at the full list of winners here.

Photo Credit: Paramount+