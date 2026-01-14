Arena Stage Reveals Cast and Creative Team For INHERIT THE WIND

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater announced the cast and creative team for Inherit the Wind. Rooted in the real-life Scopes “Monkey” Trial, this electrifying courtroom drama by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee chronicles a legal battle over science, religion, and the right to think freely, as the small-town case is thrust into the national spotlight. Directed by The Feast's Artistic Director Ryan Guzzo Purcell, Inherit the Wind will run February 27 – April 5, 2026, returning to the Fichandler Stage five decades after Arena's original landmark production.