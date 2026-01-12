Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the Season 2 Finale of PALM ROYALE

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new sneak peek clip has been released from the season two finale of Palm Royale, teasing a reunion between Robert Diaz (played by Ricky Martin) and an old flame. In the clip, Maxine (Kristen Wiig) and Evelyn (Allison Janney) can be seen hiding under the floorboards when an unexpected arrival brings news that may result in some unfortunate side effects.

The season finale, titled “Maxine Does Something Good," follows Maxine and Evelyn as they work to ensure the wedding isn’t jeopardized—if Maxine’s guilt doesn’t get to her first. The episode will premiere on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 on Apple TV.

Written, executive produced, and showrun by Abe Sylvia, the Palm Royale cast also features Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, with guest stars Tony winner Patti LuPone, John Stamos, and Matt Rogers.

In episodes eight and nine of the second season, Broadway alums Cady Huffman and Angie Schworer channel Ulla in The Producers in their roles as flight attendants and former fighter pilots Beullah (Huffman) and Ulla (Schworer). Check out photos of them in costume here.

The series follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she works to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. To survive, she must draw on her well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule the town. Along the way, she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on: secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.

The first season of Palm Royale received 11 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kristen Wiig), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Carol Burnett), and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. The series is executive produced by Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.